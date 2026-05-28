'Mistake after mistake’: US senator Chris Murpy slams Trump's 'blow them up’ warning to Oman amid Iran war

US Senator Chris Murphy criticised President Donald Trump over his recent warning to Oman, calling the comments another sign that the ongoing conflict and diplomatic tensions involving Iran have “gone off the rails.”

Chris Murphy criticises Trump’s warning to Oman over Hormuz control. (REUTERS)

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Murphy’s reaction came after Trump, on Wednesday, issued a sharp warning to Oman while talking about ongoing negotiations with Iran over reopening the Strait of Hormuz, saying no country would be allowed to control the strategic waterway.

The threat to “blow up” Oman, a U.S. ally and key intermediary in talks with Iran, is just one more sign of why this war has gone off the rails.



They are in constant panic mode, making mistake after mistake. https://t.co/W6w7Y4WiXL — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 28, 2026

Murphy also mentioned that Oman is a close US ally and a key intermediary in diplomatic talks with Iran. “They (Trump administration) are in constant panic mode, making mistake after mistake,” he further added.

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{{^usCountry}} On Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also warned that Washington would “aggressively” target any actors involved in facilitating tolls for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also warned that Washington would “aggressively” target any actors involved in facilitating tolls for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, Bessent said, “The United States Government will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz. Oman, in particular, should know that the U.S. Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved - directly or indirectly - in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalized. All nations should reject outright any efforts by Iran to disrupt the free flow of commerce. Tehran’s days of terrorizing the region and the world are over.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, Bessent said, “The United States Government will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz. Oman, in particular, should know that the U.S. Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved - directly or indirectly - in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalized. All nations should reject outright any efforts by Iran to disrupt the free flow of commerce. Tehran’s days of terrorizing the region and the world are over.” {{/usCountry}}

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The United States Government will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz. Oman, in particular, should know that the U.S. Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved - directly or indirectly - in facilitating tolls for the Strait and… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) May 28, 2026

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Wednesday, Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to all nations and described it as “international waters” that cannot be controlled by any one country.

Also read | Trump vs Oman: Why US is threatening Muscat amid Iran, Strait of Hormuz talks

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“We'll watch over it, but nobody's going to control it. That's part of the negotiation that we have,” Trump said.

He then issued a direct warning to Oman, saying, “They would like to control it. Nobody's going to control it. It's international waters, and Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we'll have to blow them up.”

The President made the remark after being asked whether he would accept a proposed arrangement under which Iran and Oman would share control of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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