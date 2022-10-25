‘Mistakes were made, will fix them’: Top quotes from Rishi Sunak's first address as UK PM

In his first statement as Britain's Prime Minister on Tuesday, Rishi Sunak acknowledged the mistakes made by Liz Truss, and vowed to fix the economy, govern with honesty, and keep the promises stated in the Conservative Party's 2019 manifesto.

Here are the top quotes from Rishi Sunak's first address as Prime Minister:

>"I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss. She was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country. It is a noble aim. And I admired her restlessness to create change. But some mistakes were made — not born of ill will, or bad intentions. And I have been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister, in part to fix them."

> "Our country is facing a profound economic crisis. The aftermath of Covid still lingers. Putin's war in Ukraine has destabilised energy markets and supply chains the world over. I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come."

>"I will always be grateful to Boris Johnson for his incredible achievements as prime minister and I treasure his warmth and generosity of spirit.”

> "I will unite our country not with words, but with action. I will work day in and day out to deliver for you. This government will have integrity, professionalism, and accountability at every level. Trust is earned and I will earn yours."

> "I will deliver on (our manifesto's) promise. A stronger NHS, better schools, safer streets, control of our borders, protecting our environment, supporting our armed forces, levelling up, and building an economy that embraces the opportunities of Brexit where businesses invest, innovate and create jobs.”

