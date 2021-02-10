Home / World News / Moderna enters supply agreement for Covid-19 vaccine with Taiwan, Colombia
world news

Moderna enters supply agreement for Covid-19 vaccine with Taiwan, Colombia

Late in December, Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, including 10 million from UK drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc, with the first shots to start arriving from March.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:46 AM IST
A health worker places packages containing doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (AP Photo)

US drugmaker Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it had entered supply agreements for its Covid-19 vaccine with the governments of Taiwan and Colombia for five million doses and 10 million doses, respectively.

"The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna is not currently approved for use in Taiwan or Colombia, and the Company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals prior to distribution", Moderna said in a statement.

Deliveries would begin in mid-2021, the company added.

Late in December, Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, including 10 million from UK drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc, with the first shots to start arriving from March.

Last week, Germany ducked an appeal by Taiwan for its help to supply Covid-19 vaccines, as the Asian tech powerhouse's request for assistance following Berlin's plea to ease a semiconductor supply crunch in the auto industry risked provoking China's ire.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oxford-astrazeneca coronavirus covid-19
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP