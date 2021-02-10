Moderna enters supply agreement for Covid-19 vaccine with Taiwan, Colombia
US drugmaker Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it had entered supply agreements for its Covid-19 vaccine with the governments of Taiwan and Colombia for five million doses and 10 million doses, respectively.
"The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna is not currently approved for use in Taiwan or Colombia, and the Company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals prior to distribution", Moderna said in a statement.
Deliveries would begin in mid-2021, the company added.
Late in December, Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, including 10 million from UK drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc, with the first shots to start arriving from March.
Last week, Germany ducked an appeal by Taiwan for its help to supply Covid-19 vaccines, as the Asian tech powerhouse's request for assistance following Berlin's plea to ease a semiconductor supply crunch in the auto industry risked provoking China's ire.
- No further research is needed to look into the theory about a leak, Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO official, told reporters on Tuesday at a briefing in Wuhan, the city where Covid-19 first mushroomed at the end of 2019.
As impeachment trial opens, Trump and Biden keep quiet
- The opening of the trial in the US Senate on Tuesday, which could affect the political landscape for years to come, is unprecedented: no president has ever watched his predecessor be tried before Congress.
Myanmar military raids Suu Kyi's party offices as UN slams violence
- The latest assault on Myanmar's civilian leadership came as anger at last week's coup and the detention of Suu Kyi by the generals has driven hundreds of thousands of people into the streets in recent days, defying a junta ban on rallies.
