world news

Modi arrives at COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, received by Johnson & Guterres

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be presenting India’s climate agenda at the event and highlighting the best practices and achievements of the country.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday. (Yves Herman/Pool via AP)(AP)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 07:27 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived at the Scottish Exhibition Centre in Glasgow for the opening ceremony of the crucial COP26 United Nations climate summit where he was received by his United Kingdom counterpart Boris Johnson and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

At the event venue, the Indian Prime Minister was spotted interacting animatedly, hands on their shoulders, with Johnson and Guterres. He had reached Scotland's biggest city on Sunday night.

PM Modi greeted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the Scottish Exhibition Centre.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on his arrival, at the Scottish Exhibition Centre. (ANI)
|#+|

"Landed in Glasgow. Will be joining the COP26 Summit, where I look forward to working with other world leaders on mitigating climate change and articulating India's efforts in this regard," the prime minister tweeted Sunday night soon after he landed in Glasgow following the G20 Summit in Rome.

Modi will be delivering a national statement to present India’s climate agenda and highlighting the best practices and achievements of the country alongside other world leaders. India is yet to submit its revised nationally determined contributions, which is at the heart of requirements under the Paris agreement.

At the end of day one of the high-profile World Leaders' Summit, Modi will join over 120 Heads of Government and Heads of State at a special VVIP reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum – one of Scotland's most popular visitor attractions.

The reception will also involve members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and wife Camilla and Prince William and wife Kate Middleton. Queen Elizabeth II, who was also due to attend it, pulled out last week after a medical advice against travel.

