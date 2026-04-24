Hiding, face severely burnt: How US strikes isolated Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei amid assassination fears

A severely injured Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to become the Supreme Leader of Iran after the February 28 US-Israeli strikes assassinated him, is reportedly not very accessible now and remains in hiding since the attack, necessitating dependence of ancient methods like envelops and human chains for whatever limited communication remains. People carry Iranian flags and portraits of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and his late father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a memorial ceremony at the Iranian Embassy in Beirut on April 22 (AFP)

Mojtaba Khamenei was chosen as the Supreme Leader by a council of senior clerics after the February 28 strikes which did not just kill his father, wife and son but also left him with injuries that now reportedly require prosthetic. Track Iran war April 24 updates

He had surgery on one hand and is slowly regaining function, said a New York Times report on Iran's new power structure, with interviews with six senior Iranian officials, two former officials, two members of the Revolutionary Guards, a senior cleric familiar with the inner workings of the system and three individuals who know the Supreme Leader well.

“His face and lips have been burned severely, making it difficult for him to speak”, the officials said, adding that, eventually, he will need plastic surgery.

Handwritten messages, delivered through human chain While Khamenei was gravely injured in the February 28 US-Israeli strikes, he remains mentally sharp and engaged, according to the NYT report which cited four senior Iranian officials familiar with his health.

One leg of Mojtaba was operated upon thrice and he is awaiting a prosthetic, the report mentioned, adding that he one of his hands was also surgically treated and is slowly regaining function.

His face and lips have been burned severely, making it difficult for him to speak, the officials said and added that he eventually will need plastic surgery.

Khamenei has not been publicly seen, neither has he recorded a video or audio message since the start of the war that is currently observing a temporary ceasefire.