‘Momentous’: Netanyahu hails Lebanon's decision to disarm Hezbollah, pledges ‘reciprocal measures’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called the Lebanese government’s decision to disarm Hezbollah “momentous”, vowing to stand with Beirut in the efforts. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to engage in reciprocal measures if the Lebanese Armed Forces take the steps to implement Hezbollah’s disarmament.(AP File)

In a statement released by his office, Netanyahu said that the decision was a crucial opportunity for Lebanon to reclaim its sovereignty.

“Israel acknowledges the significant step taken by the Lebanese Government, under the leadership of President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam. The recent decision by the Council of Ministers to work towards the disarmament of Hezbollah by the end of 2025 was a momentous decision. It marks a crucial opportunity for Lebanon to reclaim its sovereignty and restore the authority of its state institutions, military, and governance—free from the influence of non-state actors,” the statement read.

The Israeli PM pledged to engage in reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of the Israeli military presence in southern Lebanon, if the Lebanese Armed Forces take the steps to implement Hezbollah’s disarmament.

“In light of this important development, Israel stands ready to support Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah and to work together towards a more secure and stable future for both nations. If the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) take the necessary steps to implement the disarmament of Hezbollah, Israel will engage in reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of IDF presence in coordination with the US-led security mechanism. Now is the time for both Israel and Lebanon to move forward in a spirit of cooperation, focusing on the shared objective of disarming Hezbollah and promoting the stability and prosperity of both nations,” the statement added.

Hezbollah's position on disarmament

Since the Israel-Hezbollah war ended in November last year with a US-brokered ceasefire, Hezbollah officials have said the group will not discuss its disarmament until Israel withdraws from the five hills it controls inside Lebanon and stops almost daily airstrikes that have killed or wounded hundreds of people in the country.

Beirut is under US pressure to disarm the group that recently fought a 14-month war with Israel and was left gravely weakened, with many of its political and military leaders dead.