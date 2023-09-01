"Money-grabbing machine": Angry dad lashes out at Disneyland after spending $1200 on tickets

Mario Zelaya took his family of a wife and two boys on a Disney trip that cost him a fortune. The Canadian dad slammed Disneyland Paris for being a “money grabbing machine” as he was forced to spend $1200 on tickets alone.

For people who don't buy premier passes, the waiting period for rides can last “over 25 hours.”

In a TikTok video that has been viewed y 240,000 viewers, he detailed the ticket prices for different countries saying, “Just the tickets alone, that's 1,100 euros, for Americans, 1,200 bucks, for Canadians, 1,600 dollars.”

"Why the hell would I do that?"

Mario had earlier bought the standard $120 per-person tickets but later upgraded to an additional $173 in order to get the premier passes that allow guests to join the fast lane each ride.

Showing a clip of a long line he mentioned how one had to wait in line for an hour and a half without the premier passes. "It’s crazy how overflowing Disney is. It doesn’t matter if it’s in Paris, Orlando, or California, it’s like this all the time.

‘I made a huge mistake, I went to Disneyland in Paris. I’m almost embarrassed at how much money I spent.”

Mario went on to advise people to not go to Disney and called it the “biggest money printing machine on Earth.”

Many have supported Mario in his view of the wonderland. Over the past 50 years, Disney has hiked its ticket prices by 3,871%, as reported by The Post.

“My family went once and that was enough for us. It cost us about $5,000 for a family of five and it wasn’t worth it,” wrote one user.

“Such a rip off now,” replied another. “I wouldn’t give them the satisfaction of my money now. Glad I went in the early 90s when it was affordable.”

Many moved on to call the experience a “scam”, pointing out to it's “bad” service.