News / World News / "Money-grabbing machine": Angry dad lashes out at Disneyland after spending $1200 on tickets

"Money-grabbing machine": Angry dad lashes out at Disneyland after spending $1200 on tickets

ByJahanvi Sharma
Sep 01, 2023 11:48 PM IST

The happiest place on earth has left on Canadian dad extremely sad. The man slammed Disney for it's expensiveness and mediocre offerings.

Mario Zelaya took his family of a wife and two boys on a Disney trip that cost him a fortune. The Canadian dad slammed Disneyland Paris for being a “money grabbing machine” as he was forced to spend $1200 on tickets alone.

For people who don't buy premier passes, the waiting period for rides can last “over 25 hours.”
For people who don't buy premier passes, the waiting period for rides can last “over 25 hours.”

In a TikTok video that has been viewed y 240,000 viewers, he detailed the ticket prices for different countries saying, “Just the tickets alone, that's 1,100 euros, for Americans, 1,200 bucks, for Canadians, 1,600 dollars.”

"Why the hell would I do that?"

Mario had earlier bought the standard $120 per-person tickets but later upgraded to an additional $173 in order to get the premier passes that allow guests to join the fast lane each ride.

Showing a clip of a long line he mentioned how one had to wait in line for an hour and a half without the premier passes. "It’s crazy how overflowing Disney is. It doesn’t matter if it’s in Paris, Orlando, or California, it’s like this all the time.

‘I made a huge mistake, I went to Disneyland in Paris. I’m almost embarrassed at how much money I spent.”

For people who don't buy premier passes, the waiting period for rides can last “over 25 hours.”

Mario went on to advise people to not go to Disney and called it the “biggest money printing machine on Earth.”

Many have supported Mario in his view of the wonderland. Over the past 50 years, Disney has hiked its ticket prices by 3,871%, as reported by The Post.

“My family went once and that was enough for us. It cost us about $5,000 for a family of five and it wasn’t worth it,” wrote one user.

“Such a rip off now,” replied another. “I wouldn’t give them the satisfaction of my money now. Glad I went in the early 90s when it was affordable.”

Many moved on to call the experience a “scam”, pointing out to it's “bad” service.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out