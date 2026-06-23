Montreal shooting update: Gunman's chilling 104-page manifesto attacks women, reveals incel ideology, ‘Kill them all’

The gunman who opened fire in Montreal, killing two people before being gunned down, left behind a disturbing 104-page-long manifesto attacking women, and subscribed to the incel or involuntarily celibate ideology, TVA Nouvelles reported. The June 22 shooting, which took place in the Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood, left a police officer and a civilian dead.

MONTREAL, CANADA - JUNE 22: People look at the scene of an earlier active shooter situation on June 22, 2026 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Andrej Ivanov / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Law enforcement sources believe this was a targeted attack, per CNN. The deceased shooter’s identity has not been released.

Montreal shooter’s manifesto

Sources told TVA Nouvelles that the gunman’s ideology was similar to that of "incels.” He denounced the fate of a majority of men and called them "ordinary men,” adding that women supposedly preferred a small number of "brutes.”

The gunman aeven blasted capitalism and deplored "the state of affairs regarding young people (under 30 years old) who live in highly developed Western countries."

Also Read | Montreal shooting update: Did officer shoot civilian? Police refuse to confirm amid viral video

The manifesto spoke about male loneliness and allegedly attacked porn sites, blaming them for the state of men in today’s world. The shooter even called for a violent revolution to take down modern capitalist society, per Radio-Canada.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Be steadfast, move forward, and KILL THEM ALL!” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Be steadfast, move forward, and KILL THEM ALL!” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The police are now investigating the document to determine the shooter’s motive.

The victims

Police were called to the scene, which was a four-star hotel in Côte-des-Neiges, after a witness reported seeing a "gun sticking out of a window," said police Chief Fady Dagher, according to CBC.

Montreal police identified the officer who was shot dead in the line of duty as Const. Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, 34. “His passing is a great loss for our organization. His sense of duty, dedication and professionalism will remain in our memories forever,” the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) said on its website.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A civilian was also killed in the shooting. He has been identified as Michael (Michel) Moshe Mizrahi z”l by the Consultative Council of Jewish and Israeli Relations (CIJA).