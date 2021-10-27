Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / More than 600,000 homes in eastern US without power due to storm
world news

More than 600,000 homes in eastern US without power due to storm

The National Weather Service called the situation dangerous and warned of hurricane-type gusts of wind and many uprooted trees.
New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency as the storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to the area, with up to 3 inches of rain in some parts of the city.(AFP)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 06:24 PM IST
AFP |

A powerful coastal storm left more than 600,000 homes without power in the northeastern United States on Wednesday, forecasters said.

The state of Massachusetts was the hardest hit, with 466,000 homes without power as of 8:00 am (1200 GMT).

The National Weather Service called the situation dangerous and warned of hurricane-type gusts of wind and many uprooted trees.

"Travel is not recommended," said the NWS office in Boston.

Rhode Island was also badly affected, with 91,000 homes without electricity.

The NWS said the situation should improve toward the end of the day and that the storm "will move farther offshore tonight."

 

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

China added 307 billionaires last year as new energy sector propels wealth

Pak army chief won DG ISI battle, PM Imran Khan got the procedural lollypop

‘Always been there’: Imran Khan thanks Saudi Arabia on receiving $3 billion aid

Why is Erdogan backpedaling in diplomatic row?
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP