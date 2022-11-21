At least 44 dead, many injured in Indonesia earthquake: Official

At least 44 people have been killed in an earthquake that rattled Indonesia's main island Java on Monday, a local spokesperson told AFP.

"There have been dozens of people killed. Hundreds, even maybe thousands of houses are damaged. So far, 44 people have died," Adam, spokesman for the local administration in Cianjur town in West Java, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP.

In videos widely shared on social media which could not be verified independently, buildings could be seen shaking during the earthquake.

Authorities said they had rescued two people trapped in a landslide in Cianjur but a third person had died.

"We managed to evacuate a woman and a baby alive, but the other one passed away. That's the only thing I can share for now," Cianjur police chief Doni Hermawan told broadcaster Metro TV, AFP reported.

Indonesia local media showed several buildings in Cianjur with their roofs collapsed. The country's meteorological agency warned residents near the quake to watch out for more tremors.

"We call on people to stay outside the buildings for now as there might be potential aftershocks," the head of Indonesia's meteorological agency said, AFP reported.

