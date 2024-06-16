Will Justin Trudeau invite PM Modi for G7 in 2025? Canadian PM replies

Canada will host the next year's G7 Summit in Alberta, its prime minister Justin Trudeau announced on X. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the G7 summit in Apulia, Italy. (ANI)

When asked whether Canada will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the meet, Trudeau said that he can say only about the summit once Canada assumes presidency.

“I can appreciate the keenness with it with which Canadians are looking forward to next year's G7. However, Italy continues to be the President of this G7 for the rest of this year and I look forward to working with Prime Minister Meloni and all my G7 Partners on the broad range of issues that we've talked about," PTI quoted Trudeau as saying.

“I will have more to say about next year's G7 when we assume the G7 Presidency next year,” he added about the summit to be held in Alberta's Kananaskis in 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to the G7 Summit by Italian premier Giorgia Meloni. The event included the seven member countries—the US, UK, Canada, Japan, Italy, Germany, and France—along with the European Union.

At the summit in Italy's Apulia, Modi held bilateral meetings with United Kingdom's Rishi Sunak, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French president Emmanuel Macron.

Modi also briefly interacted with Trudeau during the G7 summit. “Met Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau at the G7 Summit,” the prime minister's one-line caption on X read.



The relations between India and Canada are strained after Trudeau at the Canadian parliament claimed ‘credible allegations’ of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia last June.



The Canadian prime minister is yet to submit an iota of proof to substantiate his accusations over Nijjar's killing. India has repeatedly voiced its protest before the Canadian government over the pro-Khalistani elements taking refuge in the North American country, but Trudeau looks the other way.