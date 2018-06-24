More towns in UK taking to auto-rickshaws

The latest Indian element to make its presence felt in the UK is the humble auto-rickshaw, with several British cities increasingly using this mode of transportation.

Cardiff is the latest city to succumb to the charms of the auto-rickshaw, also known as “tuk-tuk”, following Southampton, Brighton and Hove, Worcestershire, parts of London, Liverpool and Hampshire. Reports from Cardiff said local company Cardiff Tuk Tuk Tours has applied to the council for permission to offer tours around city.

In its application, expected to be decided by the Welsh capital’s council on July 3, the company has reportedly said it would be unable to offer a taxi service and would only apply for a private hire licence.

“After touring many European cities and travelling extensively by tuk-tuk, it has become apparent that Cardiff is one of Europe’s only capital cities not operating guided tuk-tuk tours. Cardiff has many interesting and historical attractions which are difficult to visit even by public transport,” the company said in its application.

“Although an open-top bus service operates between the city centre and Cardiff Bay, this fails to visit many of the local attractions and by operating guided tuk-tuk tours, we believe that the visitors visiting Cardiff will have more opportunity and choice on how they visit the attractions.”

Several companies import auto-rickshaws, mostly from India, and adapt them to meet strict British safety and other regulations. They mainly operate as private hires and run on CNG or battery. Their growing use is often seen as a challenge by taxi operators, who cite safety concerns to oppose granting them permission to ply.

In the Inkberrow village in Worcestershire, auto-rickshaws have been used for short journeys. For a small fee, elderly passengers use it for trips to and from the village church, post office, doctor and pubs or hire it for proms and weddings.

Elsewhere, its unique form and resonance with India and the East encourage organisers to use it in charity events, promotional tours and short journeys to ferry tourists.

In London, cycle-rickshaws ply on Oxford Street, Westminster Bridge and nearby areas, catering to shoppers and tourists. A cycle-rickshaw decked with orchids from India was a popular attraction during the Orchid Festival 2017 in the Royal Botanical gardens in Kew, west London.