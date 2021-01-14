Moscow may approve non-Russian Covid-19 vaccines including Pfizer soon: Report
Russia could approve non-Russian vaccines against Covid-19, including the shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, TASS cited the head of state healthcare regulator Roszdravnadzor as saying on Thursday.
Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest number of Covid-19 cases, plans to begin mass vaccinations next week.