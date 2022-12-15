Home / World News / Moscow says Vatican apologised over Pope's comments on Russian ethnic minorities

Moscow says Vatican apologised over Pope's comments on Russian ethnic minorities

Published on Dec 15, 2022 03:41 PM IST

Pope Francis: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia now considered the matter closed and hoped for a constructive dialogue between Russia and the Vatican.

Pope Francis: Pope Francis is seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Russia said on Thursday it had received an apology from the Vatican over Pope Francis' comments last month that Russian soldiers from some ethnic minority groups were the "cruellest" fighters in the Ukraine conflict.

At a briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia now considered the matter closed and hoped for a constructive dialogue between Russia and the Vatican.

