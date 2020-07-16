e-paper
World News / Most verified accounts can resume tweeting, says Twitter

Most verified accounts can resume tweeting, says Twitter

The resumption comes a couple hours after Twitter shut off verified users’ tweeting following the Twitter accounts of some of the US’s most prominent political and business leaders being compromised Wednesday afternoon.

world Updated: Jul 16, 2020 07:35 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Twitter cautioned in the post, however, that posting functionality may “come and go” as it works on a fix.
Most blue-check verified Twitter accounts have resumed publishing tweets as normal, the company says in a tweet.

Twitter cautioned in the post, however, that posting functionality may “come and go” as it works on a fix.

The resumption comes a couple hours after Twitter shut off verified users’ tweeting following the Twitter accounts of some of the US’s most prominent political and business leaders being compromised Wednesday afternoon in an apparent effort to promote a Bitcoin scam. Among those affected were Barack Obama and Joe Biden to Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett.

