Mother of two saves thousands with record-breaking breast milk donation

Elisabeth Anderson-Sierra- a mother of two from Aloha, Oregon, USA, has achieved an incredible feat by nourishing thousands of children and even saving the lives of premature babies through her record-breaking donation of breast milk. With an astonishing volume of 1,599.68 liters, she holds the world record for the largest donation of breast milk by an individual.

Elisabeth then showcases bottles filled with breast milk, adding that her body starts producing milk every few minutes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Between February 20, 2015, and June 20, 2018, Elisabeth made her donation to a milk bank. The Guinness World Records recently featured her video on their Instagram account, which has garnered over 1.6 million views.

In the video, Elisabeth estimates that she has donated over 350,000 ounces of breast milk over the course of nine years. “Over the last nine years, I estimate my total donation numbers to be over 3,50,000 ounces. I would not wish this condition on my worst enemy. It is not fun. How many individual babies have benefitted from my milk, that is impossible to know," she said.

Elisabeth then showcases bottles filled with breast milk, adding that her body starts producing milk every few minutes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elisabeth has donated her breast milk to local families as well as recipients around the world. Her donations have particularly benefitted infants who have been labeled as "failure to thrive," according to the Guinness World Records website.

Elisabeth attributes her exceptional milk production to the hormone prolactin, which her body produces in abundance. She hopes that her selfless act of donating breast milk will not only provide nourishment and support to countless infants but also raise awareness about hyperlactation syndrome. “My body creates a lot of the hormone called prolactin and that is what drives milk production,” she is quoted as saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am really hopeful that breaking this record and sharing my story will normalize milk sharing,” she adds.

Social media sites have been buzzing with praise and gratitude for this incredible act.

“This is amazing! What a wonderful gift for so many precious babies,” commented a user. “What a Blessing to Serve the world in this way!! RESPECT,” said another.

“Wow breastfeeding is so hard! Pumping is so hard too! My heart goes out to and much respect that u get to donate milk and make other babies benefit out of this! Thank you,” another netizen wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON