MP calls for ‘self-determination’ for Chagos on eve of ‘Margaret Thatcher Day’

An MP has urged the Government to confirm the “principle of self determination” for British overseas territories on the eve of Margaret Thatcher Day on the Falklands islands. Andrew Rosindell, Conservative MP for Romford, linked the holiday to the Government’s deal to relinquish sovereignty of the Chagos Islands. Commons Leader Lucy Powell said she “perhaps won’t celebrate Margaret Thatcher Day” and highlighted that negotiations over the island began under the previous Conservative government. The Government has been holding talks with Mauritius to finalise a deal to hand back the Chagos Islands that would see the UK give up sovereignty over the islands, including Diego Garcia, which houses a strategically important UK-US military base. The proposed deal was struck before elections in both Mauritius and the US and senior figures in the incoming Trump administration have voiced doubts about it. Mr Rosindell called for “self-determination” for those in British overseas territories, referring to Margaret Thatcher Day, celebrated by some in the Falklands Islands to commemorate the anniversary of the former prime minister visiting the region in 1983 when she was awarded the honorary freedom of the Falklands. He told MPs: “I’m sure the Leader of the House will be celebrating with the people of the Falkland Islands tomorrow as they gather for a public holiday to commemorate Margaret Thatcher Day. “The prime minister went there 42 years ago tomorrow on the 10th of January, following the liberation of the islands and self determination, of course, is what she fought for, for the Falkland Islanders. “So will ensure the Government makes an urgent statement confirming the same principle of self determination to all British citizens of all British territories, including the British Indian Ocean Territory and the right of self determination of the Chagos Islanders?” Ms Powell replied: “I perhaps won’t celebrate Margaret Thatcher Day in quite the way that he wants me to, but I will absolutely on behalf of the Government make clear our commitment to the Falkland Islands. “And I remember very well the very passionate defence that the Prime Minister made about that and his family’s involvement in the Falklands War at this despatch box in recent weeks. “ raises the issue of Chagos, he will be aware that it was his own government that began those negotiations, I think actually 11 rounds of negotiations about the future of that air base there under his government’s watch. “So it was something that we very much inherited.”

‘Y’ company of the 1st Battalion the Royal Hampshire Regiment ‘The Tigers’ surround Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sir John Fieldhouse at Goose Green, East Falkland (PA Archive)