Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Multiple people shot, 1 critically injured in United States' Alabama
world news

Multiple people shot, 1 critically injured in United States' Alabama

One person has been critically injured during the incident, Fox10 News reported citing Mobile Police.
This incident took place during the closing minutes of the Vigor-Williamson football match, Fox10 News reported.(File photo. Representative image)
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 09:54 AM IST
ANI |

Multiple people on Thursday (Local Time) have been shot in United States' Mobile city in Alabama state at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, local media reported.

One person has been critically injured during the incident, Fox10 News reported citing Mobile Police.

This incident took place during the closing minutes of the Vigor-Williamson football match, Fox10 News reported.

Further details awaited. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Taliban to announce secondary school for girls, says UN official

Former Boeing pilot involved in Max testing indicted

Colombia sterilises 24 hippos on former estate of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar

Joe Biden recalls single parenthood struggle in child care pitch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP