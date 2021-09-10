Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Multiple people shot in southern Illinois, 3 suspects flee

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects shot multiple people in East St. Louis, but it wasn't immediately clear how many, KMOV-TV reported. East St. Louis is located about 6 miles (9.66 kilometers) east of St. Louis, Missouri.
The shooting happened after 4 p.m., Illinois State Police said in a news release.

Multiple victims were reported shot in southern Illinois late Thursday afternoon and three suspects who crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train remained on the loose, authorities said.

The shooting suspects tried to out-run a MetroLink train at a nearby crossing and their vehicle was struck, the station said. Police were searching for the suspects in a wooded area.

The public was asked to avoid the area of the shooting, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

MetroLink was warning of delays of an hour or more in that area. Passengers were being transported by bus shuttles around the two affected stations, said Patti Beck, a communications official with Bi-State Development, which operates MetroLink.

No further information was immediately available.

