Home / World News / Multiple wounded in stabbing incident in North Vancouver library, suspect held
world news

Multiple wounded in stabbing incident in North Vancouver library, suspect held

'No ongoing threat to public. We are still looking for potential additional victims," the North Vancouver Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Twitter.
Reuters | , Ottawa
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 06:54 AM IST
A police evidence bag is seen on the road where a person was taken into custody not far from the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday. (AP Photo )

Multiple people were wounded in a stabbing incident at the North Vancouver Library on Saturday, Canadian police said, and one suspect, who apparently acted alone, was taken into custody.

"Informing the public of multiple victims stabbed within & outside #LynnValley Library. One suspect in custody. Appears this was a lone suspect. No ongoing threat to public. We are still looking for potential additional victims," the North Vancouver Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP