e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Muslims in Nepal hold protest demanding justice for China’s Uyghur

Muslims in Nepal hold protest demanding justice for China’s Uyghur

The protesters raised voice against the demolition of thousands of mosques in Xinjiang and the treatment being meted out to them by the Chinese government. Similar protests were held in Nepal a few days ago as well.

world Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 20:11 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Kathmandu
Muslims in Nepal organised a protest against atrocities on Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang province of China.
Muslims in Nepal organised a protest against atrocities on Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang province of China.(ANI)
         

Muslims in Nepal on Sunday organised a protest against atrocities on Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang province of China.

The protesters raised voice against the demolition of thousands of mosques in Xinjiang and the treatment being meted out to them by the Chinese government.

Muslims in Pokhara also joined the international community in expressing their views on the gruesome human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims.

The Muslim Kalyankari Samaj held a protest in Pokhara highlighting the severe anxiety and anger among local Muslims against Uyghur in China.

The community leaders said that they would keep raising their concern against atrocities on Uyghurs in the future as well.

Similar protests were held in Nepal a few days ago.

For the last six years, millions of East Turkistan people, mostly of Muslim faith, have been held in concentration camps, prisons, and slave labour camps.

According to survivors’ accounts, they are being tortured, killed for their organs, raped, sterilised and executed.

Classified documents known as the China Cables, accessed last year by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, threw light on how the Chinese government uses technology to control Uyghur Muslims worldwide.

However, China regularly denies such mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training. People in the internment camps have described being subjected to forced political indoctrination, torture, beatings, and denial of food and medicine, and say they have been prohibited from practising their religion or speaking their language.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
‘Don’t see use of tear gas, water cannon as force’: ML Khattar backs police
‘Don’t see use of tear gas, water cannon as force’: ML Khattar backs police
Abhishek Banerjee takes on PM Modi and BJP on national security, personal remarks
Abhishek Banerjee takes on PM Modi and BJP on national security, personal remarks
Mufti alleges BJP developing ecosystem not conducive for democracy
Mufti alleges BJP developing ecosystem not conducive for democracy
PM Modi to interact with three Covid-19 vaccine development teams
PM Modi to interact with three Covid-19 vaccine development teams
Kohli fastest to score 22,000 runs in international cricket
Kohli fastest to score 22,000 runs in international cricket
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In