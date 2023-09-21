‘My detachment game is strong’: Meghan Markle’s ex-best friend Jessica Mulroney posts cryptic message

Meghan Markle’s former best friend Jessica Mulroney has taken to her Instagram Story to share a cryptic quote about practising “detachment.” This comes three years after she fell out with the Duchess of Sussex.“As loving as I am, my detachment game is strong too,” read the message posted on Mulroney’s Instagram Story.

Meghan Markle’s former best friend Jessica Mulroney has taken to her Instagram Story to share a cryptic quote (jessicamulroney/Instagram)

Originally, meme account PositiveVibesQuotes shared the phrase on Instagram with the caption, “Detachment allows for less disappointment and heartbreak. Do you agree or disagree?”

Image: jessicamulroney/Instagram Story

Jessica and Meghan first met on the set of the Duchess’ show Suits. Jessica worked there as her stylist. The two soon became very close friends, and Jessica was present at Meghan’s wedding with Prince Harry in 2018. Her daughter, Ivy, was the bridesmaid, and John and Brian – her twin sons – were page boys.

When did Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney drift apart?

The duo’s friendship took a sour turn when Jessica was accused of showing “white privilege” after George Floyd’s murder, when the Black Lives Matter movement was at its peak. At the time, Meghan, who is biracial, allegedly gave the cold shoulder to Jessica. An insider claimed at the time that “Meghan has forsaken her most loyal friend just to look woke,” according to Page Six.

However, Jessica dismissed claims that there was any beef between her and Meghan. “I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday [sic],” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it.”

Ever since Meghan joined the royal family, however, the two reportedly began growing distant. According to Page Six, Meghan believed that Jessica was “benefitting” from her new status. One source said that Jessica’s “white privilege” row had “really given Meghan the excuse she was waiting for to cut Jess off for good.”

Another source said, “I don’t know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time. Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?”

Although Jessica and Meghan are said to have fallen apart, the stylist made a cameo in the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan. It debuted last December.

