‘My dying mum…’: Son's poignant video of mother moves millions to tears in China

A video taken by a Chinese man of his cancer-stricken mother making their last dinner was widely shared on China's social media, a report said. The video was published on Douyin last week by a man, surnamed Deng showed his mother, who was bareheaded and wearing pyjamas while cooking in the kitchen, South China Morning Post reported.

The background music of the video is a famous Chinese folk music song ‘Farewell’ and Deng shared it with the caption, “Mum, rest in peace. Nothing will defeatme any more.”

Deng filmed the video shortly before his mother died, the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald reported. His mother had undergone three rounds of chemotherapy, Deng informed and said that she was a strong and independent person.

Deng's mother was diagnosed with cancer in February and days after his mother’s third chemotherapy session, she suddenly asked him what he wanted to eat.

“She asked me to go to the market with her. We bought kelp, potatoes and meat. After returning home, she went to the kitchen to cook,” Deng said.

“While she was cooking in the kitchen, I was sitting in the living room. I couldn’t stop crying seeing the sight of her back. She was already very feeble, but she still cooked for me. She was gasping for breath and took a rest for a long time after cooking," Deng said.

“Perhaps my mother knew that I am a vlogger and this video is the last gift she gave me,” Deng said in a later video.

