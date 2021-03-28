'My heart is in Vancouver tonight', Justin Trudeau tweets after stabbing attack

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on Sunday wished for the speed recovery of the people injured in the stabbing incident that took place at Lynn Valley Public Library in North Vancouver on Saturday.

The incident that happened in the afternoon near the library left one dead and multiple wounded, AFP reported the police as saying. One child was also among the people getting tended to by the paramedics, AFP quoted a witness as saying who lives 500 meters from the library.

Also Read | 1 dead, multiple wounded in stabbing at Vancouver area library, suspect held

The Prime Minister took the microblogging site Twitter to express his concerns and solidarity with the people of North Vancouver. Quoting the tweet of the minister of environment and climate change Jonathon Wilkinson, the Prime Minister said, “My heart is in North Vancouver tonight. To everyone affected by this violent incident in Lynn Valley, know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured,”

Wilkinson, who is also the member of Parliament(MP) for North Vancouver tweeted a statement on Sunday extending his support to the families of the people affected by the tragic incident.

“On behalf of all members of the North Shore community, I am shocked and shaken to have heard about this afternoon’s horrific incident at the Lynn Valley Public Library. The library has been a secure place for families to gather in the Lynn Valley community for years. Until today, it was unimaginable that such a senseless act of violence could have occured in the very heart of it. As the authorities investigate and details continue to be confirmed, I want to extend by thoughts to the families who have been impacted during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement read.

The North Vancouver police informed that a lone suspect has been arrested and no ongoing threat to the public. The motive for the stabbing attack has not yet been informed by the authorities.

“informing the public of multiple victims stabbed within & outside #LynnValley Library. One suspect in custody. Appears this was a lone suspect. No ongoing threat to public. We are still looking for potential additional victims,” the North Vancouver Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

(With agency inputs)