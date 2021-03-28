IND USA
A police evidence bag is seen on the road where a person was taken into custody not far from the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday. (AP Photo )
Multiple wounded in stabbing incident in North Vancouver library, suspect held

'No ongoing threat to public. We are still looking for potential additional victims," the North Vancouver Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Twitter.
Reuters | , Ottawa
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 06:54 AM IST

Multiple people were wounded in a stabbing incident at the North Vancouver Library on Saturday, Canadian police said, and one suspect, who apparently acted alone, was taken into custody.

"Informing the public of multiple victims stabbed within & outside #LynnValley Library. One suspect in custody. Appears this was a lone suspect. No ongoing threat to public. We are still looking for potential additional victims," the North Vancouver Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Twitter.

