‘My wife isn’t': Rishi Sunak, Narayana Murthy's son-in-law, under fire for Infosys' Russia operation

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer and also tipped to be the next prime minister of Britain, Rishi Sunak has come under fire for the Russian presence of Infosys, where his wife Akshata Murty has a share. On being questioned why he himself is not following the sanctions, Rishi Sunak said it was not upto him. During an interview with the Sky News, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's son-in-law said, "I am an elected politician and I am here to talk about what I am responsible for. My wife is not," the UK MP said when he was asked whether he is giving advice to others that he was not following in his home.

The interviewer then countered Rishi Sunak's argument and said that though his wife is not an elected politician but as a country, if the UK is asking its taxpayers to help Ukraine in the fight, his family might be potentially benefitting from Russia.

"I don't think that's the case. The operation of the companies is up to them. We have put in place significant sanctions and all the companies we are responsible for are following those as they rightly should sending a very strong message to Putin's aggression," Rishi Sunak said.

"Do you know if Infosys is?" the MP was then asked.

“I have absolutely no idea because I have nothing to do with that company,” Rishi Sunak said.

The UK MP came under fire after he made a statement urging firms to be very careful about their investments in Russia whether they are aiding the Putin regime.

Infosys earlier said it has a small team of employees based out of Russia but do not have any active business relationship with local Russian enterprises. The operation in Russia provides services to some of the global clients. Advocating for peace, the company said, "A key priority for Infosys in times of adversity, is to continue extending support to the community. The company has committed USD 1 million towards relief efforts for the victims of war from Ukraine."

