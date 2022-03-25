Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russia wants to end Ukraine war by May 9, says report
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russia wants to end Ukraine war by May 9, says report

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The US President will be in Poland today to discuss the crisis with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.
Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen atop of an armoured vehicle with the symbols "Z" painted on its side in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 06:10 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: US President Joe Biden will be in Poland on Friday to discuss the Ukraine crisis with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, a day after he arrived in Brussels, Belgium, to participate in extraordinary summits of NATO and the G7 to discuss the war. 

Also Read | Zelensky asks NATO for weapons to ‘prevent the deaths of Ukrainians'

Meanwhile, a day ago, Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy called for worldwide demonstrations against the invasion of his country by Russia, which completed one full month on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who authorised the offensive, has repeatedly called it a ‘special military operation’ launched to ‘de-nazify’ the east European nation.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 25, 2022 06:10 AM IST

    Russia wants to end war by May 9: Report

    Russia wants to end Ukraine war by May 9. The day is widely celebrated in Russia as the day of victory over the Nazi Germany: Report

  • Mar 25, 2022 05:33 AM IST

    Biden calls for Russia's removal from G20

    My answer is ‘yes’. However, if countries such as Indonesia and others do not agree with this, then in my view, Ukraine should be allowed to attend meetings: Joe Biden, US President

russia ukraine crisis
world news

world news

Zelensky asks NATO for weapons to ‘prevent the deaths of Ukrainians'

  • As battles raged across Ukraine, with television footage showing a large Russian warship ablaze at dockside near the southern city of Mariupol, Zelensky addressed the emergency NATO summit and a G7 leaders' meeting by video link.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 04:51 AM IST
AFP |
world news

Trump sues Hillary Clinton over Russia collusion accusations

  • Trump repeatedly denounced the Steele dossier as "fake" and The New York Times determined there was no corroborating evidence to support many of its claims.
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 04:47 AM IST
AFP |
world news

US Capitol riot probe moves to hold Trump allies in contempt

  • Former trade director Peter Navarro and deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino were subpoenaed to appear before the congressional panel probing the January 6 insurrection, but didn't turn up, investigators said.
The January 6 panel is expected to begin wrapping up the investigation in the coming weeks as it prepares to set out its findings in public hearings due to launch in May.(AFP)
The January 6 panel is expected to begin wrapping up the investigation in the coming weeks as it prepares to set out its findings in public hearings due to launch in May.(AFP)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 04:42 AM IST
AFP |
world news

I'd be 'fortunate' to run against Trump again: Biden

  • Trump, who lost in 2020 after just one term, has campaigned ever since on the lie that he won and has made no secret that he would like to return to the White House.
US President Joe Biden in Brussels summit.(REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden in Brussels summit.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 04:39 AM IST
AFP |
world news

Forces 'liberated' Mariupol city hall: Chechen leader

  • Kadyrov posted on Telegram a video of a phone recording in Chechen, which he said was Russian parliamentary lawmaker Adam Delimkhanov speaking to "our valiant men".
Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen atop of an armoured vehicle with a symbol "Z" painted on its side in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.(REUTERS)
Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen atop of an armoured vehicle with a symbol "Z" painted on its side in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.(REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 04:36 AM IST
AFP |
world news

North Korea tests new ballistic missile; says prepared for confrontation with US

  • State media said leader Kim Jong Un directly guided the test of the Hwasong-17, a "new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile that is North Korea's biggest ever. He said it was key to deterring nuclear war.
North Korea leader Kim Jong un(via REUTERS)
North Korea leader Kim Jong un(via REUTERS)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 04:31 AM IST
Reuters |
world news

 NATO summit called to prolong Russia sanctions: Joe Biden

  • Biden insisted that he had never wielded the threat of sanctions as a form of deterrence, to head off Putin's ordered invasion of Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden attends a European Union leaders summit amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels.(REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden attends a European Union leaders summit amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 04:28 AM IST
AFP |
world news

NATO will 'respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine: Biden

  • "We will respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use," Biden said after a NATO summit in Brussels.
A file photo of a Russian armored personnel carrier burning amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine(AP)
A file photo of a Russian armored personnel carrier burning amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine(AP)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 04:26 AM IST
AFP |
world news

West rejects Russia's rouble payments 'blackmail' as it rallies behind Ukraine

Russia supplies 40% of the EU's collective gas needs and more than a quarter of its oil imports, and countries most dependent on this supply - in particular Germany - are reluctant to take a step that would have a major economic impact.
Ukraine is a former Soviet republic whose aspirations to join the EU and NATO drew Moscow's ire. Russian forces attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24.(AP)
Ukraine is a former Soviet republic whose aspirations to join the EU and NATO drew Moscow's ire. Russian forces attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24.(AP)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 04:24 AM IST
Reuters |
world news

Russia should be removed from G20: Joe Biden

"My answer is yes, depends on the G20," Biden said, when asked if Russia should be removed from the group.
US President Joe Biden.(AP)
US President Joe Biden.(AP)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 02:21 AM IST
Reuters |
world news

Ukraine war: US slaps fresh sanctions on Russia after Biden meets allies

  • The US said that it is announcing plans to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing the Russian invasion “through the full range of legal pathways, including the US Refugee Admissions Program".
US President Joe Biden.(Reuters)
US President Joe Biden.(Reuters)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 09:42 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
world news

3 Pakistani soldiers killed in cross-border attack by Tehreek-i-Taliban

The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan through leaflets has been asking people in Afghanistan's Khost province to support its ‘jihad' in Pakistan. The TTP has been fighting the Pakistan regime since 2007
The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the cross border attack on Pakistan Army(Reuters)
The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the cross border attack on Pakistan Army(Reuters)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 09:00 PM IST
ByAryan Prakash, hindustantimes.com
world news

NATO extends Stoltenberg term for a year due to Russia's war

In February, Norway's government appointed Stoltenberg as head of the Scandinavian country's central bank and said it hoped he could start in his new role around Dec 1.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.(REUTERS)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 07:45 PM IST
PTI |
world news

China plane crash: Human remains, engine debris found

Emergency workers are still looking for the second black box, braving continuous rain amid mud and muck and fear of landslides at the crash sit in the Guangxi region of south China.
Emergency workers at the China Eastern flight crash site in Tengxian County in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (AP)
Emergency workers at the China Eastern flight crash site in Tengxian County in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (AP)
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 05:38 PM IST
BySutirtho Patranobis I Beijing
