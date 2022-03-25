Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russia wants to end Ukraine war by May 9, says report
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: US President Joe Biden will be in Poland on Friday to discuss the Ukraine crisis with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, a day after he arrived in Brussels, Belgium, to participate in extraordinary summits of NATO and the G7 to discuss the war.
Also Read | Zelensky asks NATO for weapons to ‘prevent the deaths of Ukrainians'
Meanwhile, a day ago, Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy called for worldwide demonstrations against the invasion of his country by Russia, which completed one full month on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who authorised the offensive, has repeatedly called it a ‘special military operation’ launched to ‘de-nazify’ the east European nation.
Mar 25, 2022 06:10 AM IST
Russia wants to end war by May 9: Report
Russia wants to end Ukraine war by May 9. The day is widely celebrated in Russia as the day of victory over the Nazi Germany: Report
Mar 25, 2022 05:33 AM IST
Biden calls for Russia's removal from G20
My answer is ‘yes’. However, if countries such as Indonesia and others do not agree with this, then in my view, Ukraine should be allowed to attend meetings: Joe Biden, US President
NATO summit called to prolong Russia sanctions: Joe Biden
- Biden insisted that he had never wielded the threat of sanctions as a form of deterrence, to head off Putin's ordered invasion of Ukraine.
NATO will 'respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine: Biden
- "We will respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use," Biden said after a NATO summit in Brussels.
West rejects Russia's rouble payments 'blackmail' as it rallies behind Ukraine
Russia should be removed from G20: Joe Biden
Ukraine war: US slaps fresh sanctions on Russia after Biden meets allies
- The US said that it is announcing plans to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing the Russian invasion “through the full range of legal pathways, including the US Refugee Admissions Program".