Myanmar army pledges new elections, power transfer following coup

"We will perform real multi-party democracy... with complete balance and fairness," a statement on the army's official Facebook page said.
By HT Correspondent | AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Aung San Suu Kyi was held along with other leaders of her NLD party in early morning raids. (File photo)

Myanmar's army on Monday said it will hold fresh elections and hand power to the winning party once a year-long state of emergency has elapsed, hours after carrying out a coup.

"We will perform real multi-party democracy... with complete balance and fairness," a statement on the army's official Facebook page said.

It added that power will be transferred after "holding a free and fair general election and the emergency provisions period is complete."

