Myanmar army pledges new elections, power transfer following coup
"We will perform real multi-party democracy... with complete balance and fairness," a statement on the army's official Facebook page said.
By HT Correspondent | AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Myanmar's army on Monday said it will hold fresh elections and hand power to the winning party once a year-long state of emergency has elapsed, hours after carrying out a coup.
It added that power will be transferred after "holding a free and fair general election and the emergency provisions period is complete."