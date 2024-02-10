 Myanmar junta enforces compulsory military service law: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Myanmar junta enforces compulsory military service law: Report

Myanmar junta enforces compulsory military service law: Report

AFP |
Feb 10, 2024 09:38 PM IST

The junta “issued the notification of the effectiveness of People's Military Service Law starting from February 10th, 2024.”

Myanmar's junta has enforced a law requiring all men aged 18-35 and women aged 18-27 to serve at least two years under military command, it said on Saturday, as it struggles to crush opposition to its 2021 coup.

Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.(Reuters)
Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.(Reuters)

The junta "issued the notification of the effectiveness of People's Military Service Law starting from February 10th, 2024," its information team said in a statement.

Saturday, February 10, 2024
