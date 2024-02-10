Myanmar junta enforces compulsory military service law: Report

Myanmar's junta has enforced a law requiring all men aged 18-35 and women aged 18-27 to serve at least two years under military command, it said on Saturday, as it struggles to crush opposition to its 2021 coup. Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.(Reuters)

The junta "issued the notification of the effectiveness of People's Military Service Law starting from February 10th, 2024," its information team said in a statement.