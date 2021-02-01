IND USA
Myanmar military says will return power after free, fair election

In an article on an official military website summarising a meeting of the new junta, it said commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing had pledged to practice "the genuine discipline-flourishing multiparty democratic system" in a fair manner.
Reuters, Myanmar
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)

Myanmar's military said on Monday a free and fair election would be held and it would hand power to the winning party, after it seized control of the country, citing a flawed ballot last year.

It gave no timeframe for elections, but earlier said its state of emergency would last one year.

