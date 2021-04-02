IND USA
Protesters marching ahead during a demonstration against the military coup in Launglon township in Dawei.(AFP Photo)
Myanmar orders wireless internet shutdown: Telecoms

The instruction to halt wireless broadband services was relayed to employees of one provider in an email seen by Reuters, which did not state a reason for the order.
Reuters | | Posted by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 06:28 AM IST

Myanmar's military rulers have ordered internet service providers to shut down wireless broadband services until further notice, several telecoms sources said on Thursday.

The instruction to halt wireless broadband services was relayed to employees of one provider in an email seen by Reuters, which did not state a reason for the order. It also said the current mobile internet shutdown would continue and by law it had to comply with the directive.

