IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Myanmar police crack down on protests; one woman killed: Reports
File photo of Myanmar police guarding a UN convoy.(Reuters)
File photo of Myanmar police guarding a UN convoy.(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar police crack down on protests; one woman killed: Reports

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army seized power and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership, alleging fraud in a November election her party won in a landslide.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:24 PM IST

Police cracked down in Myanmar on Saturday to prevent opponents of military rule gathering and one woman was shot and killed, media reported, after the country's U.N. envoy urged the United Nations to use "any means necessary" to stop a Feb. 1 coup.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army seized power and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership, alleging fraud in a November election her party won in a landslide.

Uncertainty has grown over Suu Kyi's whereabouts, as the independent Myanmar Now website on Friday quoted officials of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party as saying she had been moved this week from house arrest to an undisclosed location.

The coup has brought hundreds of thousands of protesters to Myanmar's streets and drawn condemnation from Western countries, with some imposing limited sanctions.

Police were out in force in the main city of Yangon and elsewhere on Saturday, taking up positions at usual protest sites and detaining people as they congregated, witnesses said. Several media workers were detained.

Three domestic media outlets said a woman was shot and killed in the central town of Monwya. Police there were not immediately available for comment.

Earlier, a protester in the town said police had fired water cannon as they surrounded a crowd.

"They used water cannon against peaceful protesters - they shouldn't treat people like that," Aye Aye Tint told Reuters from the town.

In Yangon, despite the police presence, people came out to chant and sing, then scatter into side streets as police advanced, firing tear gas, setting off stun grenades and firing guns into the air, witnesses said.

Similar scenes played out in the second city of Mandalay and several other towns, including Dawei in the south, witnesses and media said.

Among those detained at a Mandalay protest was Win Mya Mya, one of only two Muslim members of parliament for the NLD, media said.

Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing has said authorities were using minimal force. Nevertheless, at least three protesters have died in the weeks of turmoil. The army says a policeman was also killed.

'PREVAIL'

At the U.N. General Assembly, Myanmar's Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun said he was speaking on behalf of Suu Kyi's government and appealed for "any means necessary to take action against the Myanmar military and to provide safety and security for the people".

"We need further strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup ... and to restore the democracy," he said.

Kyaw Moe Tun appeared emotional as he read the statement on behalf of a group of elected politicians that he said represented the legitimate government.

Delivering his final words in Burmese, the career diplomat raised the three-finger salute of pro-democracy protesters and announced, "Our cause will prevail."

Reuters was not immediately able to contact the army for comment.

Coup opponents hailed Kyaw Moe Tun as a hero and flooded social media with messages of thanks. U.N. Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said he was overwhelmed as he watched the ambassador's "act of courage".

"It's time for the world to answer that courageous call with action," Andrews said on Twitter.

China's envoy did not criticise the coup and said the situation was part of Myanmar's "internal affairs". China supported diplomacy by southeast Asian countries, he said.

But in more bad news for the generals who have traditionally shrugged off outside pressure, Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd said it was cutting its presence in Myanmar over concern about rights violations and violence by security forces.

"Woodside supports the people of Myanmar and we hope to see a peaceful journey to democracy," the company said.

'LOSS OF RIGHTS'

A lawyer for Suu Kyi, Khin Maung Zaw, told Reuters he had also heard that she had been moved from her home in the capital, Naypyitaw, but could not confirm it. Authorities did not respond to a request for comment.

The lawyer said he had been given no access to Suu Kyi ahead of her next hearing on Monday and he was concerned about her access to justice and legal counsel.

Nobel Peace laureate Suu Kyi, 75, spent nearly 15 years under house arrest during military rule. She faces charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios and of violating a natural disaster law by breaching coronavirus protocols.

The army has promised an election but not given a date. It has imposed a one-year state of emergency.

The question of an election is at the centre of a diplomatic effort by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, of which Myanmar is a member.

Indonesia has taken the lead but coup opponents fear the effort could legitimise the junta and what they see as its bid to annul the November election.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar myanmar government
Close
Satellite image of Gijet in Tigray region with marked red crosses relate to number of structures significantly damaged and orange crosses show limited damage, lines to the right identify visible scorching.(via REUTERS)
Satellite image of Gijet in Tigray region with marked red crosses relate to number of structures significantly damaged and orange crosses show limited damage, lines to the right identify visible scorching.(via REUTERS)
world news

'Cannot bury the dead': Amnesty report describes Axum massacre in Ethiopia

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:33 PM IST
  • The Amnesty report describes the soldiers gunning down civilians as they fled, lining up men and shooting them in the back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arora Akanksha(Image via social media)
Arora Akanksha(Image via social media)
world news

Haryana woman, under 34: Indian American Arora Akanksha running for UN chief

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Born in the northern state of Haryana, Akanksha moved with her family to Saudi Arabia when she was six years old. She studied at York University in Toronto, Canada, where she received a bachelor’s degree in administrative studies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Myanmar police guarding a UN convoy.(Reuters)
File photo of Myanmar police guarding a UN convoy.(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar police crack down on protests; one woman killed: Reports

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army seized power and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership, alleging fraud in a November election her party won in a landslide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacinda Ardern said Auckland's nearly 2 million residents will be put under a 7 day lockdown starting Sunday. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)(AP)
Jacinda Ardern said Auckland's nearly 2 million residents will be put under a 7 day lockdown starting Sunday. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)(AP)
world news

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back under coronavirus lockdown

Reuters, Wellington
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:21 PM IST
The rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, she told a news conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A injured man lies on the ground after the police fired rubber bullets during protests against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar in this file picture from February 20. Credit: Reuters/For Representational Purposes(Reuters)
A injured man lies on the ground after the police fired rubber bullets during protests against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar in this file picture from February 20. Credit: Reuters/For Representational Purposes(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar cops fire rubber bullets on pro-democracy protesters in Yangon

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:06 PM IST
The country has been shaken by a wave of pro-democracy protests since a military coup toppled civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (AFP)
A file photo of a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (AFP)
world news

Covid-19: Canada to receive 500,000 doses of SII’s Covishield vaccine on March 3

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:50 PM IST
PM Justin Trudeau said, “I want to express my appreciation for the support and partnership of the Indian government in fighting Covid-19, in helping secure these does for Canadians”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen (Twitter/@AKAbdulMomen)
Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen (Twitter/@AKAbdulMomen)
world news

Under no obligation to accept Rohingya refugees, says Bangladesh minister

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh is under "no obligation" to shelter 81 Rohingya refugees adrift for almost two weeks on the Andaman Sea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Local officials wearing face masks and face shields as protection against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) stand near a community quarantine checkpoint in a village under local lockdown, in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, (Reuters)
Local officials wearing face masks and face shields as protection against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) stand near a community quarantine checkpoint in a village under local lockdown, in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, (Reuters)
world news

Philippines extends partial coronavirus curbs in capital until March end

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Curbs will stay for another month in Manila, which accounts for 40% of national economic output, the spokesman, Harry Roque, said in a statement. Also under partial curbs are Duterte's southern home city of Davao, and the northern city of Baguio.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 02, 2020 rescued migrants are greeted by crew members of the Sea-Watch 4 rescue boat and Doctors without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, MSF) as they leave the Sea-Watch 4 to board a ferry on which some 350 migrants will be under quarantine, off the coast of Palermo, Sicily, Italy. - The UN voiced alarm on January 28, 2021 at increasingly frequent pushbacks and expulsions of refugees at Europe's borders, warning that the very idea of asylum itself was under attack on the continent. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 02, 2020 rescued migrants are greeted by crew members of the Sea-Watch 4 rescue boat and Doctors without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, MSF) as they leave the Sea-Watch 4 to board a ferry on which some 350 migrants will be under quarantine, off the coast of Palermo, Sicily, Italy. - The UN voiced alarm on January 28, 2021 at increasingly frequent pushbacks and expulsions of refugees at Europe's borders, warning that the very idea of asylum itself was under attack on the continent. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Mexican migrants need protection while they wait: Doctors without borders' head

AP, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Mexico’s Foreign Affairs ministry said in a statement that among the topics to be discussed will be “the mechanisms for cooperation to address the structural causes of migration in northern Central America and southern Mexico.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khashoggi had left Saudi Arabia in June 2017 for Washington, DC, where he hoped to continue writing amid a crackdown on dissent in his country. (AFP Photo)
Khashoggi had left Saudi Arabia in June 2017 for Washington, DC, where he hoped to continue writing amid a crackdown on dissent in his country. (AFP Photo)
world news

US implicates Saudi crown prince in Khashoggi's killing: Timeline of the murder

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Khashoggi, a US resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of the 35-year-old crown prince’s policies, was killed and dismembered by a team of operatives linked to Salman in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden's proposal mirrors income requirements in previous Covid-19 bills.(AP Photo)
President Joe Biden's proposal mirrors income requirements in previous Covid-19 bills.(AP Photo)
world news

Would consider limits on who gets Covid-19 relief checks: Joe Biden

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:16 PM IST
The president told House Democrats in a conference call that he does not want to begin his presidency with a broken promise on delivering relief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A gold statue of former President Donald Trump is on display at the Conservative Political Action Conference being held in the Hyatt Regency on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.(AFP)
A gold statue of former President Donald Trump is on display at the Conservative Political Action Conference being held in the Hyatt Regency on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.(AFP)
world news

Former president Trump continues to be a force to be reckoned with, CPAC shows

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Those gathered at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference Friday made clear they are not ready to move on from the former president — or from his baseless charges that the November election was rigged against him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Haley demanded that US president Joe Biden boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (AP)
Nikki Haley demanded that US president Joe Biden boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (AP)
world news

Winter Olympics part of China's 'communist propaganda campaign': Nikki Haley

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:27 AM IST
The White House, however, said that no decision has been taken yet on the demands of the leaders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A dozen states running out of beds for patients locked down their main cities, and some declared a night-time curfew to try to stop the spread of novel coronavirus as cases escalated to their worst level since the peak of the pandemic in July.(AFP)
A dozen states running out of beds for patients locked down their main cities, and some declared a night-time curfew to try to stop the spread of novel coronavirus as cases escalated to their worst level since the peak of the pandemic in July.(AFP)
world news

Brazil resorts to lockdowns and curfews to quell Covid-19 surge

Reuters, Brasilia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:53 AM IST
In Brasilia, where the president lives and works, Governor Ibaneis Rocha decreed a lockdown starting early on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents line up to be tested for the coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) amid a state-wide lockdown in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, February 15, 2021. AAP Image/Luis Ascui/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT.(REUTERS)
Residents line up to be tested for the coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) amid a state-wide lockdown in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, February 15, 2021. AAP Image/Luis Ascui/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT.(REUTERS)
world news

Australia moves closer to pre-pandemic life, Covid-19 'reined in' for now

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:43 AM IST
The states of New South Wales have allowed some dancing while Victoria is permitting larger crowds at sporting events.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac