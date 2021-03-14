IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Myanmar protests: At least 12 killed as police open fire on sit-in
Protesters attend a candlelight night rally in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
Protesters attend a candlelight night rally in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
world news

Myanmar protests: At least 12 killed as police open fire on sit-in

Five people were shot dead and several injured when police opened fire on a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, witnesses told Reuters.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:52 AM IST

Myanmar security forces killed at least 12 people, witnesses and media reported, as the acting leader of a civilian parallel government vowed in a first public address on Saturday to pursue a "revolution" to overturn the Feb. 1 military coup.

Five people were shot dead and several injured when police opened fire on a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, witnesses told Reuters.

Another person was killed in the central town of Pyay and two died in police firing in the commercial capital Yangon, where three were also killed overnight, domestic media reported.

"They are acting like they are in a war zone, with unarmed people," said Mandalay-based activist Myat Thu. He said the dead included a 13-year-old child.

Si Thu Tun, another protester, said he saw two people shot, including a Buddhist monk. "One of them was hit in the pubic bone, another was shot to death terribly," he said.

In Pyay, a witness said security forces initially stopped an ambulance from reaching those who were injured, leading to one death.

A truck driver in Chauk, a town in the central Magwe Region, also died after being shot in the chest by police, a family friend said.

A spokesman for the junta did not answer phone calls from Reuters seeking comment.

More than 70 people have been killed in Myanmar in widespread protests against the military's seizure of power, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group has said.

The deaths came as the leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan vowed to work together to restore democracy in the Southeast Asian nation and the acting leader of the country's ousted civilian government addressed the public for the first time.

Mahn Win Khaing Than, who is in hiding along with most senior officials from the ruling National League for Democracy Party, addressed the public via Facebook, saying, "This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close".

He was appointed acting vice-president by representatives of Myanmar's ousted lawmakers, the Committee for Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), which is pushing for recognition as the rightful government.

The group has announced its intention to create a federal democracy and leaders have been meeting representatives of Myanmar's largest ethnic armed organizations, which already control vast swathes of territory across the country.

"In order to form a federal democracy, which all ethnic brothers, who have been suffering various kinds of oppressions from the dictatorship for decades, really desired, this revolution is the chance for us to put our efforts together," Mahn Win Khaing Than said.

He said the CRPH would "attempt to legislate the required laws so that the people have the right to defend themselves" and that public administration would be handled by an "interim people's administration team".

A civil disobedience movement that started with government employees such as doctors and teachers has expanded into a general strike that has paralysed many sectors of the economy and taken a large portion of the workings of government out of the military's hands.

Protests

Saturday's protests erupted after posters spread on social media urging people to mark the death anniversary of Phone Maw, who was shot and killed by security forces in 1988 inside what was then known as the Rangoon Institute of Technology campus.

His shooting and that of another student who died a few weeks later sparked widespread protests against the military government known as the 8-8-88 campaign, because they peaked in August that year. An estimated 3,000 people were killed when the army crushed the uprising.

Aung San Suu Kyi emerged as a democracy icon during the movement and was kept under house arrest for nearly two decades.

She was released in 2010 as the military began democratic reforms. Her National League for Democracy won elections in 2015 and again in November last year.

On Feb. 1 this year, the generals overthrew her government and detained Suu Kyi and many of her cabinet colleagues, claiming fraud in the November elections.

The coup in Myanmar, where the military has close ties to China, is a major early test for US President Joe Biden.

The US President held a virtual meeting with the Indian, Japanese and Australian leaders on Friday, the first official summit of the group known as the Quad, as part of a push to demonstrate a renewed US commitment to regional security.

"As longstanding supporters of Myanmar and its people, we emphasise the urgent need to restore democracy and the priority of strengthening democratic resilience," the four leaders said in a statement released by the White House.

South Korea cuts defence ties

United Nations human rights investigator Thomas Andrews on Friday dismissed as "absurd" comments by a senior Myanmar official that authorities were exercising "utmost restraint".

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, he called for a united approach to "strip away the junta's sense of impunity".

Former colonial power Britain on Friday warned its citizens in Myanmar to leave and South Korea said it would suspend defence exchanges and reconsider development aid to Myanmar.

The Kremlin said Russia, which has close ties to Myanmar's military, was concerned over the mounting violence and was "analysing" whether to suspend military-technical cooperation.

The U.N. Security Council this week dropped language from a statement that condemned the army takeover as a coup, due to opposition by China, Russia, India and Vietnam.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar

Related Stories

Anti-coup protesters gather with makeshift shields during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 12, 2021.
Anti-coup protesters gather with makeshift shields during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 12, 2021.
world news

Leader of Myanmar 'shadow' civilian government vows resistance to junta rule

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:17 PM IST
Mahn Win Khaing Than addressed the public for the first time on Saturday from hiding and vowed to pursue a "revolution" to overturn the junta. He is on the run along with most senior officials from the ruling National League for Democracy Party.
READ FULL STORY
The body of Sit Thu, 37, who was killed during a raid by security forces is seen at his home in Thaketa, Yangon, Myanmar, on March 13. At least six protesters were killed by security forces in Myanmar on March 13, Reuters reported citing witnesses and media reports. 10
news

Photos: More protesters killed in Myanmar as US, allies vow to restore democracy

PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:47 PM IST
VIEW ALL PHOTOS
Anti-coup protesters hold up images of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they gather in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
Anti-coup protesters hold up images of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they gather in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
world news

4 demonstrators killed as anti-coup protests intensify in Myanmar

Posted by Karan Manral | PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Three deaths were reported in Mandalay, the country's second-biggest city, and one in Pyay, a town in south-central Myanmar. The UN said on Thursday that “credible reports” indicated that security forces had so far killed at least 70 people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The people, who were all “of younger age,” had a reduced number of platelets in their blood, the Norwegian Medicines Agency said in a statement on Saturday.(AFP)
The people, who were all “of younger age,” had a reduced number of platelets in their blood, the Norwegian Medicines Agency said in a statement on Saturday.(AFP)
world news

Norway sees 3 cases of blood clot post AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Norway on Thursday followed countries including Denmark in pausing use of the vaccine over concerns about blood clots, after a person in Austria died and others fell ill after being inoculated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Johnson is due to present a long-term review of national security strategy to parliament on Tuesday which media reports suggest could lead to a reduction in armed forces personnel.(via Reuters)
Johnson is due to present a long-term review of national security strategy to parliament on Tuesday which media reports suggest could lead to a reduction in armed forces personnel.(via Reuters)
world news

Britain must boost its cyber-attack capacity, says PM Boris Johnson

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:14 AM IST
"Cyber power is revolutionising the way we live our lives and fight our wars, just as air power did 100 years ago," Johnson said in a statement released by his office on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware. (AP Photo )
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware. (AP Photo )
world news

'When I die...': For Joe Biden, there's no place like a weekend home in Delaware

AP, Wilmington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Overcome with emotion, Joe Biden said, “when I die, Delaware will be written on my heart.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The drama keeps Astra at the center of a political storm in Europe. (Reuters File Photo )
The drama keeps Astra at the center of a political storm in Europe. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

AstraZeneca’s EU Covid-19 vaccine disaster deepens on clots, nationalism

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:04 AM IST
An AstraZeneca spokesman said the approval timing is in line with original plans and hasn’t had any impact on EU deliveries
READ FULL STORY
Close
The data obtained by the website PlainSite showed that 440 cases were reported at the Tesla plant, which employs some 10,000 people.(REUTERS)
The data obtained by the website PlainSite showed that 440 cases were reported at the Tesla plant, which employs some 10,000 people.(REUTERS)
world news

Over 400 test positive at Tesla plant in California after reopening: Report

ANI, California
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:58 AM IST
In May, chief executive officer, Elon Musk, downplayed the severity of the pandemic and reopened the plant in defiance of guidelines issued by local public health officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Antony Blinken, US secretary of state at virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting on Friday. (Bloomberg File Photo )
Antony Blinken, US secretary of state at virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting on Friday. (Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

US urges end of 'persecution' after Russia opposition arrests: Blinken

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:56 AM IST
Participants from more than 50 of Russia's regions had gathered to discuss parliamentary and local elections in September.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters attend a candlelight night rally in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
Protesters attend a candlelight night rally in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
world news

Myanmar protests: At least 12 killed as police open fire on sit-in

Reuters, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:52 AM IST
Five people were shot dead and several injured when police opened fire on a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, witnesses told Reuters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vehicle drives down US-36 during a winter storm in Boulder, Colorado, U.S., on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Bloomberg Photo )
A vehicle drives down US-36 during a winter storm in Boulder, Colorado, U.S., on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Bloomberg Photo )
world news

2,000 flights cancelled in Denver as heavy snowstorm strikes, warning issued

AP, Denver
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:51 AM IST
The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's 14-day hotel quarantine requirement for arrivals has left tens of thousands of Australians stranded overseas. (Yahoo)
Australia's 14-day hotel quarantine requirement for arrivals has left tens of thousands of Australians stranded overseas. (Yahoo)
world news

'Hope some time this year': Australia working on travel bubble with Singapore

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:44 AM IST
The Sydney Morning Herald reported the deal would allow Singaporeans and Australians who had been vaccinated to travel between the countries without quarantining.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People gather at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
People gather at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
world news

Police, protesters clash as hundreds gather for slain Sarah Everard in UK

AP, London
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 05:58 AM IST
Everard disappeared while walking home from a friend's apartment and was found dead a week later. The slaying sent shockwaves across the UK because a police officer is charged with her kidnapping and murder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We summon from tragedy the strength and resilience to unify and overcome. And we recommit ourselves, once again, to an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, secure and prosperous,” the leaders said.(ANI)
“We summon from tragedy the strength and resilience to unify and overcome. And we recommit ourselves, once again, to an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, secure and prosperous,” the leaders said.(ANI)
world news

Biden, Modi, Morrison and Suga pen joint Op-Ed, say Quad offers ‘spark of hope'

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:51 AM IST
The leaders had launched launch a 'Vaccine Initiative' under which India would produce up to 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022, financed by the US and Japan, for last-mile distribution by Australia in the South-East Asian nations of the Indo-Pacific.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Christian Michel, the alleged middleman arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, was produced before a Delhi court on Saturday.(REUTERS)
Christian Michel, the alleged middleman arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, was produced before a Delhi court on Saturday.(REUTERS)
world news

UN expert panel seeks release of Agusta case accused Christian Michel

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:08 AM IST
The findings of the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD), which operates under the office of the UN high commissioner for human rights, released its findings in Michel’s case late on Friday in Geneva.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was responding to California Republican Representative Young Kim, who called on the US to include Taiwan in the upcoming Democracy Summit.(Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was responding to California Republican Representative Young Kim, who called on the US to include Taiwan in the upcoming Democracy Summit.(Reuters)
world news

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken refers to Taiwan as 'country'

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:21 PM IST
In November, the US and Taiwan signed a blueprint for closer economic ties in Washington.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup protesters gather with makeshift shields during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 12, 2021.
Anti-coup protesters gather with makeshift shields during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 12, 2021.
world news

Leader of Myanmar 'shadow' civilian government vows resistance to junta rule

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:17 PM IST
Mahn Win Khaing Than addressed the public for the first time on Saturday from hiding and vowed to pursue a "revolution" to overturn the junta. He is on the run along with most senior officials from the ruling National League for Democracy Party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under the bill, all poses, exercises, and stretching techniques must have exclusively “English descriptive names”.(Representational Image / REUTERS)
Under the bill, all poses, exercises, and stretching techniques must have exclusively “English descriptive names”.(Representational Image / REUTERS)
world news

This US state may lift yoga ban in schools. Just don’t say ‘namaste’

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • The bill, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jeremy Gray, would authorise local boards of education to offer yoga to students in grades K-12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP