Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces fresh corruption charges
The Anti-Corruption Commission found evidence that she had committed "corruption using her rank", according to the Global New Light of Myanmar. "So she was charged under Anti-Corruption Law section 55."
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 09:32 AM IST
Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been hit with fresh corruption charges, state-run media reported Thursday.
