Aung San Suu Kyi faces charges filed since she was overthrown in a February 1 coup, one of her lawyers said.(File photo)
Myanmar's detained Suu Kyi asks court to meet her lawyers

Suu Kyi, who has been held in detention since the coup, appeared for a court hearing on a video link.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 01:28 PM IST

The leader of Myanmar's ousted government, Aung San Suu Kyi, asked a court on Monday to be allowed to meet her lawyers in person as she faces charges filed since she was overthrown in a February 1 coup, one of her lawyers said.

Suu Kyi, who has been held in detention since the coup, appeared for a court hearing on a video link. One more charge was filed against her, related to a natural disaster law, lawyer Min Min Soe said.

The next hearing is set for April 26.


