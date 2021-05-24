Home / World News / Myanmar's Suu Kyi appears in court in person for first time since coup
A protester holds up a poster featuring Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup at in front of the Central Bank of Myanmar in Yangon.
Myanmar's Suu Kyi appears in court in person for first time since coup

The deposed state counsellor of Myanmar looked in good health, and held a face-to-face meeting with her legal team for about 30 minutes before the hearing, her lawyer Thae Maung Maung said.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 12:21 PM IST

Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in person at a court hearing on Monday for the first time since her government was overthrown by the military in a Feb.1 coup, her lawyer told Reuters.

Suu Kyi looked in good health and held a face-to-face meeting with her legal team for about 30 minutes before the hearing, lawyer Thae Maung Maung said.

Suu Kyi, 75, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for her long struggle to build democracy in the country, is among more than 4,000 people detained since the coup. She faces charges that range from illegally possessing walkie-talkie radios to violating a state secrets law.


