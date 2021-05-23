Myanmar coup: Junta leader says Aung San Suu Kyi 'in good health'

Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing said state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was in 'good health' and would face court soon, according to news agency Reuters. He made the statement during an interview with Hong Kong's Phoenix Television on Thursday, only excerpts of which have been published till now.

"Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health. She is at her home and healthy. She is going to face trial at the court in a few days," Min Aung Hlaing said, reiterating unverified claims of voter fraud in Myanmar's election in November 2020, in which Aung San Suu Kyi's party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), won. This alleged voter fraud, which has been rejected by the election commission, is the military's justification for the coup.

On being asked what he felt about Aung San Suu Kyi's performance as a leader, the military head said, "She tried all she could." Suu Kyi, a Nobel laureate, is widely popular in her country for striving to bring about democratic reforms non-violently.

The deposed leader has been under house arrest and has made no physical public appearances since the military took control of the country on February 1 this year.

In the days following the coup, which resulted in widespread protests and a turmoil as military clashed with civilians, over 4,000 people were detained and more than 800 killed. On Sunday, more than 125,000 school teachers in the country were suspended by the military for joining a civil disobedience movement to oppose the coup, an official of the Myanmar Teachers' Federation said, according to Reuters.

Suu Kyi's next virtual court appearance, for which she will appear by video link, is due on Monday. She has been charged with flouting coronavirus restrictions during 2020's election campaign and possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies and is yet to be allowed to speak directly to her lawyers.