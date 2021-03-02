IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / After Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day of protests, Aung Suu Kyi hit with more charges
Protesters hold posters with the image of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Naypyidaw.(AFP)
Protesters hold posters with the image of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Naypyidaw.(AFP)
world news

After Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day of protests, Aung Suu Kyi hit with more charges

Suu Kyi is facing obscure criminal charges for possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies, as well as violating coronavirus restrictions by staging a campaign event during last year's election.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:15 PM IST

Ousted Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was slapped with two new criminal charges when she appeared in court via video link on Monday, a month after a military coup triggered relentless and massive protests. The military took charge on February 1 and declared a year-long state of emergency following a general election which Suu Kyi's NLD party won by a landslide. The armed forces had backed the opposition which was demanding a rerun of the vote, claiming widespread fraud. The election commission had said that there was no evidence to support these claims after which the coup took place.

Read more: Concerned by loss of lives in Myanmar, India calls for restraint

Where is Aung San Suu Kyi?

Suu Kyi has been reportedly under house arrest in Naypyidaw, an isolated city that the military built during a previous dictatorship. She appeared in court via video-link on Monday. Suu Kyi is facing obscure criminal charges for possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies, as well as violating coronavirus restrictions by staging a campaign event during last year's election. She is now also accused of a violation of communications laws as well as intent to incite public unrest. Many other NLD officials have also been detained.

Read more: Can Southeast Asian diplomacy end crisis in Myanmar?

What about the protests in Myanmar?

On Sunday, Myanmar saw the biggest escalation in the protests in which at least 18 people died as troops and police fired live bullets at demonstrators in cities across Myanmar, according to the United Nations. Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to streets regularly over the past month to oppose the coup. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a reliable monitoring group, estimated that about 30 people had been killed by security forces since the coup on February 1. More than 1,100 people have been arrested, charged, or sentenced since the coup, according to The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

How has the world reacted?

Several world leaders and the United Nations have condemned the violence in the country. UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called the use of lethal force against peaceful protesters and arbitrary arrests “unacceptable.” UN special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener described the situation as “very dangerous”.

Read more: Myanmar ambassador to UN fired after he urged to reverse military coup: Report

"We strongly condemn the escalating violence against protests in Myanmar and call on the military to immediately halt the use of force against peaceful protesters,” Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN human rights office, said.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken also reacted to the violence on Sunday. “We condemn the Burmese security forces' abhorrent violence against the people of Burma & will continue to promote accountability for those responsible,” Blinken tweeted.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar aung san suu kyi
Close
Dananeer Mobeen, 19, a social media influencer who has become famous after her five-second video went viral.(Reuters)
Dananeer Mobeen, 19, a social media influencer who has become famous after her five-second video went viral.(Reuters)
world news

'Pawri' power: 5-second social media clip pulls India, Pakistan closer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • The short video shot by Dananeer Mobeen in the Nathaigali mountains of northern Pakistan and uploaded onto Instagram shows a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by a roadside.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters hold posters with the image of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Naypyidaw.(AFP)
Protesters hold posters with the image of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Naypyidaw.(AFP)
world news

After Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day of protests, Aung Suu Kyi hit with more charges

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Suu Kyi is facing obscure criminal charges for possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies, as well as violating coronavirus restrictions by staging a campaign event during last year's election.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.(REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.(REUTERS)
world news

Media watchdog files lawsuit in Germany against Saudi prince over Khashoggi

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:15 PM IST
  • Under the German legal system, anyone can file an allegation with prosecutors and there is an obligation for them to look into the accusations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We also find it regrettable the High Commissioner made unsubstantiated accusations against China based on misinformation and political pressure," China's delegate Jiang Duan told the UN Human Rights Council. People of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang and the Tibetan region enjoy wide-ranging freedoms, including religious and cultural harmony, she said.(REUTERS)
"We also find it regrettable the High Commissioner made unsubstantiated accusations against China based on misinformation and political pressure," China's delegate Jiang Duan told the UN Human Rights Council. People of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang and the Tibetan region enjoy wide-ranging freedoms, including religious and cultural harmony, she said.(REUTERS)
world news

Bachelet reports arbitrary detention, sexual violence in Xinjiang area of China

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Bachelet said on Friday that she hoped to clinch agreement with Chinese officials about a visit to the country. Louise Arbour was the last UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit China, in September 2005.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks during an interview with BBC on March 2, 2021. (REUTERS )
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks during an interview with BBC on March 2, 2021. (REUTERS )
world news

Military route will lead nowhere: Singapore PM on Myanmar crisis

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Lee Hsien Loong said the military will have learned from the past that it was in the country's interests for it to work out an arrangement with an elected civilian government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most stores have been closed in Germany since December 16. Restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities have been closed since November 2 and hotels are allowed only to accommodate business travellers. Industry has not been directly affected by lockdown measures.(AFP)
Most stores have been closed in Germany since December 16. Restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities have been closed since November 2 and hotels are allowed only to accommodate business travellers. Industry has not been directly affected by lockdown measures.(AFP)
world news

German unemployment still largely steady despite lockdown

PTI, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:27 PM IST
In seasonally adjusted terms, unemployment remained at 6 per cent, though 9,000 more people were out of work than in January, the Federal Labour Agency said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An electrical substation is seen after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, US.(REUTERS)
An electrical substation is seen after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, US.(REUTERS)
world news

Texas utility files for bankruptcy after $2.1 billion power bill

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:26 PM IST
  • Brazos Electric Power Cooperative said the bill for the seven-day "black swan" winter event was nearly three times its total power cost for the whole of 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AP)
world news

Xi mobilizes China for tech revolution to cut dependence on west

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:25 PM IST
At an annual session of China’s legislature, top Communist Party leaders will approve a five-year policy blueprint to cut dependence on the West for crucial components like computer chips while also making big bets on emerging technologies from hydrogen vehicles to biotech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A cyclist drives past people sitting on a park bench at the Volkspark Friedrichshain, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS)
A cyclist drives past people sitting on a park bench at the Volkspark Friedrichshain, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19 lockdown extended till March 28 in Germany as cases surge: Report

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Merkel is due to discuss lockdown options with the states heads on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prince Philip's 14-night stay in hospital is the longest he has needed treatment.(AFP photo)
Prince Philip's 14-night stay in hospital is the longest he has needed treatment.(AFP photo)
world news

UK's Prince Philip remains in hospital after two weeks

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was transferred on Monday from the private King Edward VII hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"If the Taliban want to make peace, they must negotiate with the Afghan government and the nation. Khalilzad has returned to Kabul and the government leadership has told him that until the Taliban reach an agreement with the Afghan government, the Taliban will not reach to their goal," Ahmadzai said.(AP)
"If the Taliban want to make peace, they must negotiate with the Afghan government and the nation. Khalilzad has returned to Kabul and the government leadership has told him that until the Taliban reach an agreement with the Afghan government, the Taliban will not reach to their goal," Ahmadzai said.(AP)
world news

Intra-Afghan talks 'waste of time' unless Taliban implements ceasefire: Ahmadzai

ANI, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Commenting on why the second round of talks was delayed, the presidential aide said that Kabul's delegation has been in Doha, Qatar's capital which hosts the negotiation, "for a long time," ready to continue the talks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tech leaders like Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai want Congress to expand and update the H-1B visa system since demand for skilled workers in computer and information technology far outstrips the annual cap of 65,000.(AFP)
Tech leaders like Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai want Congress to expand and update the H-1B visa system since demand for skilled workers in computer and information technology far outstrips the annual cap of 65,000.(AFP)
world news

H-1B visa restructuring will be affected if US immigration bill is broken up

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Increases in visas for highly skilled foreign workers could fall by the wayside this year if Democrats decide to overhaul immigration through a series of small bills instead of the sweeping one put forward by President Joe Biden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pictures of Chinese President Xi Jinping overlook a street ahead of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China.(Reuters)
Pictures of Chinese President Xi Jinping overlook a street ahead of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China.(Reuters)
world news

China's electoral reform 'earthquake' set to upend Hong Kong politics

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The proposed reform will put further pressure on pro-democracy activists, who are already the subject of a crackdown on dissent, and has ruffled the feathers of some pro-Beijing loyalists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rights group Amnesty International in December condemned Egypt's "chilling rise in executions" under the reign of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. (Representative image)
Rights group Amnesty International in December condemned Egypt's "chilling rise in executions" under the reign of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. (Representative image)
world news

Egypt executes 11 convicted of murder

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Capital punishment for civilian convicts in Egypt, the most populous Arab country, is carried out by hanging.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended later on due to Covid-19 pandemic. The new deadline was set by the FATF last month.(Via social media/ twitter)
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended later on due to Covid-19 pandemic. The new deadline was set by the FATF last month.(Via social media/ twitter)
world news

Pakistan needs legislation to meet three outstanding FATF benchmarks: Report

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Pakistan has been scrambling in recent months to avoid being added to a list of countries deemed non-compliant with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regulations by the FATF.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP