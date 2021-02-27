Myanmar ambassador to UN fired after he urged to reverse military coup: Report
Myanmar's UN Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun has been fired, state television said on Saturday, a day after he urged the United Nations to use "any means necessary" to reverse the Feb. 1 military coup.
Kyaw Moe Tun had told the UN General Assembly he was speaking on behalf of the ousted civilian government of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
State television, MRTV, said he had "betrayed the country and spoken for an unofficial organization which doesn't represent the country and had abused the power and responsibilities of an ambassador".
