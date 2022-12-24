Myanmar's Suu Kyi to hear final verdicts in junta trial

A Myanmar junta court could hand down the final verdicts in an 18-month trial of Aung San Suu Kyi next week, closing the latest chapter in the military's decades-long battle with the democracy figurehead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Nobel laureate, 77, has already been found guilty on 14 charges ranging from corruption to illegally importing walkie-talkies and breaching the official secrets act.

Since her trial began she has been seen only once -- in grainy state media photos from a bare courtroom -- and has been reliant on lawyers to relay messages to the world.

Many in Myanmar's democracy struggle she has dominated for decades have abandoned her core principle of non-violence, with "People's Defence Forces" clashing regularly with the military across the country.

The nation has been in turmoil since generals seized power last year and deposed Suu Kyi's civilian government.

Final arguments for her trial on five remaining corruption charges are set for Monday and verdicts are expected shortly after.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court could add up to 75 years in prison to the 26 she has already been sentenced to, concluding a closed-door trial that rights groups say is a sham.

It is "unlikely" the junta will press any more charges, said Richard Horsey of the International Crisis Group.

Read more: So… the iconic Leaning Tower of Pisa is not tilting anymore? What a study said

The military wants the focus next year to be on celebrations for the 75th anniversary of independence from Britain, "and on elections it is likely to hold mid-year", he told AFP.

But after the polls, any new military regime "could perhaps approach Suu Kyi and try to use such negotiations to try to divide the opposition", Horsey added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Analyst Soe Myint Aung said there is "always a possibility of an unexpected pardon and release" for Suu Kyi once her trial is finished.

"The military regime definitely sees a role for Suu Kyi in reducing societal tensions and stopping the armed resistance," he said.

Whether the still-popular ex-leader would play ball in exchange for a pardon or freedom is a matter of intense speculation.

"There is nothing impossible in politics," junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP in July when asked if the military would consider talks with Suu Kyi to find a way out of the crisis unleashed by its coup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON