Nabeela Syed, 23-year-old Indian-American scripts history in US midterm elections | 5 things to know

In the recently held United States' mid-term elections, Democratic candidate Nabeela Syed, the 23-year Indian-American Muslim woman, scripted history by becoming the youngest member of the Illinois General Assembly.

In the race for the Illinois State House of Representatives' 51st District, she bagged 52.3% votes and defeated Republican Party's Chirs Bos. The midterm elections were held on November 8.

Five things to know about Nabeela Syed:

-Nabeela Syed is an Indian-American Muslim woman from the Palatine in Cook County region of the United States of America. She earned a degree in Political Science and Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley.

Thank you thread incoming tomorrow. We had an incredible team that made this possible. 💙 — Nabeela Syed (@NabeelaforIL) November 9, 2022

-She was the president of a pro-bono consulting organization that assisted local businesses and nonprofits during her graduation. She has always been an active voice for her community, especially for those who are underserved and underrepresented in government institutions.

-She has been raising funds for Democrats in Congress through a variety of organizations, including EMILY's List. She is currently working for a non-profit in digital strategy, supporting a variety of civic engagement efforts.

-She is the first South Asian woman elected to the Illinois State Legislature, while Sen. Ram Villivalam was the first South Asian elected. She stated that Ram Villivalam has been a huge supporter from the beginning and has contributed to the victory.

-Nabeela served as a mentor for youth as a high school debate coach where she has been engaged with her community. She has been an outspoken supporter of interfaith dialogue and empowering young Muslim women to lead.