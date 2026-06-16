Nancy Guthrie update: Annie, Tommaso Cioni living in kidnapped woman's home - bizarre theory after ‘lights on’ claim

A bizarre claim has been made that Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni are living in Nancy Guthrie's home as the search for the 84-year-old continues. These claims came after allegations surfaced online about lights being on at Guthrie's residence in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona.

A self-styled investigator alleged that Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni had a home survey done the day before Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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To be sure, the claims were made by unverified profiles and there's no official confirmation of the same. Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni reportedly live close to the octogenarian's home and reports have indicated that they took care of the old woman as her other children – Camron and TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, did not live in the area.

However, speculations around Annie, Nancy Guthrie's daughter, and Tommaso, her son-in-law, have only grown after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that Tommaso might be a suspect in the case. Since reports emerged that Nancy had had dinner with Annie and then Tommaso had dropped her home, the two have come under intense scrutiny from the public by virtue of being among the last people to see Nancy Guthrie before she went missing.

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{{^usCountry}} Her family reported her missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before. While the Pima County Sheriff's Department has made it clear that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case, Annie and Tommaso have been subjected to unwarranted attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her family reported her missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before. While the Pima County Sheriff's Department has made it clear that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case, Annie and Tommaso have been subjected to unwarranted attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This bizarre claim of the two living in Nancy Guthrie's house is just the latest in this sordid saga. Bizarre claims about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This bizarre claim of the two living in Nancy Guthrie's house is just the latest in this sordid saga. Bizarre claims about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lauren Serpa, the woman taking care of the Nancy Guthrie memorial, posted on Facebook that lights were on at Nancy Guthrie's home early in the morning. It also appeared to show activity at the property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lauren Serpa, the woman taking care of the Nancy Guthrie memorial, posted on Facebook that lights were on at Nancy Guthrie's home early in the morning. It also appeared to show activity at the property. {{/usCountry}}

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A person shared the clip on X and wrote “Since Nanos banned the live youtubers streaming outside Nancy's house, all of a sudden there's activity going on earl hours of the morning.. Thanks to Lauren she managed to capture this footage as she was driving past Nancy's house at around 4am.. wtfs going on at Nancy's house?”.

To this, one individual made the wild claim about Annie and Tommaso Cioni. “Yes. Annie and Tommaso living there…Which was why they kidnapped Nancy Guthrie in the first place...,” the person said despite clear announcements from the lead investigative authority on the case that no family member is a suspect in the kidnapping.

Yes. Annie and Tommaso living there...



Which was why they kidnapped Nancy Guthrie in the first place... https://t.co/oaIDwVvkx8 — The High Probability Gambler (@MoneyLeadership) June 16, 2026

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The same person commented on yet another video showing Guthrie's house with the lights apparently on. “Yes. Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie are living there. This was the whole reason why Alex Zabel and Juice got arrested. Annie & Tommaso stole Nancy's house...,” the person again claimed without any basis.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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