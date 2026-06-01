Nancy Guthrie update: Officials to use ‘new tools’ into investigation as June 1 marks sad deadline

Nancy Guthrie has been unaccounted for since Sunday, February 1. As the case hits the four-month milestone, officials are allegedly seeking to incorporate “new tools” into the investigation.

As Nancy Guthrie's disappearance reaches four months, authorities are looking to implement new technology in the investigation.(X/@CoffindafferFBI)

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While attending CrimeCon in Las Vegas this weekend, Fox News Digital reporter Michael Ruiz shared some information regarding the modifications that federal law enforcement is considering to introduce.

Nancy Guthrie update: ‘New tools’ to be used in probe?

During a panel discussion featuring defense attorney Donna Rotunno, Fox Nation’s Paul Mauro, and investigator Josh Ritter, Ruiz mentioned that "a really good federal source" informed him that they are currently considering the introduction of “new tools” into the investigation.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie: Expert expresses ‘disgust’ that FBI hasn’t disclosed ‘enhanced’ suspect pics, ‘the dude looks Spanish’

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{{^usCountry}} Ruiz, who has been reporting on the high-profile disappearance since the beginning, stated that these tools are related to technology, although he did not provide any additional specific information. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ruiz, who has been reporting on the high-profile disappearance since the beginning, stated that these tools are related to technology, although he did not provide any additional specific information. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, the FBI is the law enforcement agency that maintains direct communication with the Guthrie family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, the FBI is the law enforcement agency that maintains direct communication with the Guthrie family. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this month, Nanos informed PEOPLE that he is no longer in contact with Nancy’s relatives, which include her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, co-host of NBC Today. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this month, Nanos informed PEOPLE that he is no longer in contact with Nancy’s relatives, which include her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, co-host of NBC Today. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There has been significant discussion regarding Nanos's management of the investigation, particularly concerning whether he adequately involved the FBI during the initial hours and days of the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There has been significant discussion regarding Nanos's management of the investigation, particularly concerning whether he adequately involved the FBI during the initial hours and days of the case. {{/usCountry}}

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Nanos has consistently asserted that he adhered to protocol and reached out to the FBI as promptly as possible.

“The FBI was with us day one,” Nanos stated to PEOPLE. “We’ve always had a working relationship.”

June 1 marks a sorrowful deadline

Today marks four months since Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen alive. It is thought that Guthrie was abducted from her residence in Tucson, Arizona during the early hours of February 1.

Since that time, law enforcement has followed up on hundreds of leads and tips, yet they have not located Guthrie, identified a suspect, or even established a motive for the crime.

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The Guthrie family continues to offer a reward of $1 million for any information, in addition to the FBI promoting a reward of $100,000.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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