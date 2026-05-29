Nancy Guthrie update: Did Savannah Guthrie spend $500K on private investigators? ‘She’s investing so heavily’

Savannah Guthrie, co-host of the "Today" show, has reportedly invested approximately $500,000 in hiring private investigators in an effort to resolve the mystery surrounding her 84-year-old mother, Nancy's disappearance. Nancy Guthrie update: In an effort to find her missing mother, Savannah Guthrie has reportedly engaged private investigators, spending around $500,000. (via REUTERS)

In a new report, The U.S. Sun disclosed the estimated amount spent as the case of the missing person approaches the four-month milestone without any indication of a solution.

A source informed the outlet that Savannah has engaged an "entire independent team" comprising former agents, security specialists, and investigators, who are pursuing leads on a daily basis.

The source asserted that Savannah “has told everyone involved that the search will continue for as long as necessary.”

“She is not prepared to stop looking for her mother. She feels that depending only on the official investigation is not enough anymore — that’s why she’s investing so heavily in private investigators and outside specialists,” a source that remains unnamed informed the publication.

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‘Savannah Guthrie is probably getting frustrated’ On Thursday, Brian Entin, the senior national correspondent for NewsNation, appeared on "Jesse Weber Live" in Las Vegas to discuss the unverified report.

“I haven’t heard anything about any private investigators,” stated Entin, who is moderating a panel this weekend at CrimeCon concerning the case.

“At the same time, I would imagine that Savannah Guthrie is probably getting frustrated," Entin continued.

Nancy Guthrie update: What we know so far The law enforcement official overseeing the case, Pima County Arizona Sheriff Chris Nanos, recently stated that he is not in direct communication with the family members of Nancy Guthrie. Instead, discussions with Guthrie family are being conducted by the FBI, according to Nanos, who has faced criticism regarding the manner in which his office has managed the investigation.

Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been abducted from her residence in Tucson during the late hours of January 31 or the early hours of February 1. Following initial breakthroughs, which included surveillance footage of a masked individual and DNA evidence collected from Guthrie’s home, the case has since become stagnant, presenting difficulties in analysis.