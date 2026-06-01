Nancy Guthrie: Expert expresses ‘disgust’ that FBI hasn’t disclosed ‘enhanced’ suspect pics, ‘the dude looks Spanish’

As the inquiry into the vanishing of Nancy Guthrie enters its 119th day, a former FBI agent with 28 years of experience has recently issued a strong critique of the Bureau. Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, criticized the Bureau for not releasing enhanced images of Nancy Guthrie's suspected abductor. She argues that clearer imagery could aid public recognition and calls for law enforcement to utilize bilingual billboards to solicit information. (REUTERS)

In her remarks regarding the evidence associated with the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother, the expert conveyed her “disgust” towards the FBI. She elaborated on her belief that "enhanced" and even colorized images of the primary suspect must be released to the public, Men's Journal reported.

Here's what former FBI Special Agent said Jennifer Coffindaffer is a former FBI Special Agent and SWAT Team member who currently serves as a contributor for NewsNation. Additionally, she hosts the program "Break The Case with Jen Coffindaffer FBI." In a recent episode of her show, she took time to reflect on her 28 years of service with the bureau, followed by a strong critique of the agency.

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On May 31, Coffindaffer conducted another livestream episode of her show. While addressing the widely discussed images of the suspect in the Guthrie case that had been made public, she voiced her "disgust" towards the FBI. She elaborated that during her tenure as a law enforcement officer, her first action with any video or photographic evidence was to have it enhanced. She further explained how this process would assist her in solving cases.

Nancy Guthrie update: Jennifer Coffindaffer makes an appeal to FBI Most notably, she urged the FBI to disclose the enhanced images of the suspect, which she confidently asserted the bureau already possesses.

“One of the main points I want to bring up here is the disgust I have that the FBI will not show the enhanced imagery they have, because they have it. The first thing I did when I had an image like this is, I sent it to Quantico and I sent it to the lab. And I said, “Please adjust your light settings, do whatever you do, work your magic. So I can either see a tag, or I can see a more specific outline of what I’m looking at.’ And they do it. And it’s so amazing. So amazing. And they’re not releasing that to us.”

Coffindaffer expressed her belief that the FBI could "certainly" enhance some images of the suspect and subsequently share them with the public. She contended that offering clearer images of the individual commonly known as "porch guy" could assist the public in identifying him. Furthermore, she emphasized her reasoning for why law enforcement agencies should install billboards soliciting information about the suspect, with the messages presented in Spanish.

“There are also some ways to make things color. I mean, they know what the items are he has, so they could certainly put all his clothes and everything in color. They can put his mask in color. Why not give us colored images and images where more people might recognize him? Why not put Spanish on those billboards? I mean, the dude looks Spanish, guys.”

On February 1, Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her residence in the Catalina Foothills of Tucson, Arizona. Authorities have not yet identified any suspects in the ongoing investigation, and the family continues to hope and pray that Nancy is still alive and waiting to return home.