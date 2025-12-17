Fox News host and commentator Lisa Kennedy Montgomery recently announced that she got engaged on December 10. The happy news was shared on Thursday's edition of 'The Five,’ with producers rolling a photo of Lisa smiling alongside her fiance, Fred. Lisa Kennedy Montgomery net worth All on recently-engaged Fox News host's earnings(kennedynation/Instagram)

The announcement was made at the end of Thursday evening’s segment of 'The Five,’ with Lisa present in the studio to discuss the news with hosts Greg Gutfeld and Dana Perino. "So, this morning, Kennedy was on America's Newsroom and she's in the commercial break and then she does something that makes me cry," Dana Perino said, starting the segment. “And I'm just about to go back on air like... Kennedy got engaged last night.”

"And Fred is such a wonderful guy," she added as an engagement photo of Lisa and Fred was shown on the screen. "You are a wonderful person. I am. I cried because I'm so happy for you. You are the best. I'm so happy for you."

Lisa has two daughters with her ex-husband Dave Lee, a former professional snowboarder. Back in the 1990s, Lisa was romantically linked to Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik, who has reportedly claimed that the band's song ‘Name’ was written about her.

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery’s net worth

Lisa, also known professionally as simply Kennedy, has a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Lisa started her career as an alt-rock VJ on MTV in the 1990s, and went on to become a popular political commentator and libertarian voice. She has had a versatile journey, from hosting MTV's ‘Alternative Nation’ to becoming a Fox Business Network anchor and a radio personality.

Lisa has also authored several books, including The Kennedy Chronicles: The Golden Age of MTV Through Rose-Colored Glasses (2013), in which she offered an insider's perspective on her MTV years. She has been a popular name in radio, hosting shows on various stations, such as KFI AM 640 in Los Angeles.