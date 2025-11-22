‘I think JD Vance is jealous’: Fox News host Brian Kilmeade quips on Trump-Mamdani meet

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said that President Donald Trump and the New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani had got along ‘fantastic’ and that US vice president JD Vance was ‘jealous’ after the two met at the White House on Friday. Fox News host Kilmeade said, “I think JD Vance is jealous,” adding that he thinks Trump wants to use Mamdani “as a running mate” as they got along really well. (AP File)

Kilmeade said, “I think JD Vance is jealous,” adding that he thinks Trump wants to use Mamdani “as a running mate” as they got along really well, The Hill reported, quoting Kilmeade.

The 'Fox & Friends' host said that Trump sounded “complimentary” when talking about Mamdani, and they even exchanged “a friendly handshake” during their meeting.

Trump met Mamdani on November 21 at the White House, after which both answered press questions and called the meeting “productive.”

Kilmeade also said that the “mood and room” at Mamdani and Trump’s meeting was “pretty different” from their comments about one another over the past few months. He called the meeting a “love fest” and a “respect fest.”

Trump's warm welcome to Mamdani marked a potential reset in their relationship, after months of trading barbs. Trump earlier threatened to withhold funding from New York City if Mamdani won the elections.

This time, the US President expressed confidence in Mamdani and said he thinks Mamdani “can do a very good job.”

Speaking to the reporters, Trump also said that he was surprised by how much common ground he found with Mamdani.

Meanwhile, talking to the reporters, Trump pushed back on media portrayals of their relationship, saying that he “expects to be helping him, not hurting him.” He also congratulated Mamdani for his win in the mayoral race, which was against ‘some very tough people, very smart people,’ Trump said.