Who is Lisa Kennedy Montgomery? All on the Fox News host and her recent engagement

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery shared personal news last week, closing out The Five with an announcement that caught viewers off guard. The Fox News host revealed she got engaged on Wednesday, December 10. As the segment wrapped, producers rolled a photo of Lisa Kennedy Montgomery smiling alongside her fiance, Fred. Lisa Kennedy Montgomery was earlier married to Dave Lee.(@KennedyNation/X)

Lisa was seated in the studio with Greg Gutfeld and Dana Perino when the moment happened. The engagement marked a rare glimpse into her private life. She tends to keep that side guarded, even after decades in the public eye.

Who is Lisa Kennedy Montgomery?

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery is a broadcaster, political satirist, radio host and former MTV VJ. She first became a familiar face in the 1990s as the host of MTV’s Alternative Nation, a role that placed her at the centre of music culture during the channel’s most influential era.

Today, Lisa anchors Kennedy, her primetime show airing Monday through Thursday at 8 pm ET on Fox Business Network. She also appears regularly on Fox News Channel as a contributor to Outnumbered and The Five.

According to All American Speakers, her resume stretches well beyond cable news. She is the author of The Kennedy Chronicles: The Golden Age of MTV Through Rose-Colored Glasses, and later followed it with Hey Ladies! Tales and Tips for Curious Girls. On the radio, she hosted Music in the Morning w/Kennedy on Los Angeles’ 98.7 FM. She has also written for Reason.com, where her commentary continues to circulate.

Lisa graduated from UCLA with a degree in philosophy before launching her television career in 1992. Along the way, she covered major awards shows for MTV News and hosted programs including Friend or Foe and Reality Remix.

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery's previous relationships

She was earlier married to Dave Lee, a former professional skateboarder, as per The List. They share two daughters. In 2022, Lisa told a fan on X that she got divorced five years ago when she was asked about not wearing her wedding ring.

Who is she getting engaged to?

Details about Lisa’s fiance remain limited. His name is Fred, and that is about all that has been publicly confirmed so far. On The Five, Lisa Kennedy Montgomery said she met him recently and “unexpectedly.” She also shared that she had quietly brought him to the Fox Christmas party last year, slipping him in without drawing attention.

That detail suggests the relationship dates back to at least December 2024. Beyond that, Lisa has not offered more, and no additional background about Fred has been released. For now, she appears content letting the news stand on its own.